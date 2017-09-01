Once again, September is Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at Callaway Gardens' Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. The Blue Morpho is a tropical butterfly iridescent blue in color, has a wing span of five to eight inches, and is native to the rainforests of South and Central America. The Blue Morphos arrive at the center in chrysalis form and are released into the conservatory after emerging. For more information, visit Callaway's site at http://www.callawaygardens.com/events/education-and-culture/blue-morpho-month