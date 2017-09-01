Local

Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens

Once again, September is Blue Morpho Butterfly Month at Callaway Gardens' Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. The Blue Morpho is a tropical butterfly iridescent blue in color, has a wing span of five to eight inches, and is native to the rainforests of South and Central America. The Blue Morphos arrive at the center in chrysalis form and are released into the conservatory after emerging. For more information, visit Callaway's site at http://www.callawaygardens.com/events/education-and-culture/blue-morpho-month

Local

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Chuck Norton is the "Balloon Meister" for the 19th Annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Garden at Callaway Gardens. This is a role he has served for many years at the event, a staple of Labor Day weekend events in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Crime

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

Tamir Harris' mother Kawanna Harris, his sister Quartesha Harris, and his sister Shakeyla Harris remember him during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Crime

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed.