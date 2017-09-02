This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | August 26 - September 1

Community comes to the aid of Hurricane Harvey victims

Volunteers were busy Thursday morning filling trucks with bottled water, diapers, and other supplies at PTAP (Perfect Touch Automotive Playground), 839 Veterans Parkway, in Columbus. The volunteers turned out in force to assist the Harris County Hurricane Harvey Victim Relief effort, organized by Thomas Vowell and Jennifer Quick. All the donated supplies will be driven to Texas this weekend to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Organizers have been collecting items such as cased water,batteries,flashlights,diapers, toothpaste and toothbrushes at the Harris County Community Center and PTAP.