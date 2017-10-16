Around Town:

Fort Benning Oktoberfest
This year’s Oktoberfest, Friday-Sunday, at Fort Benning’s Uchee Creek will feature a keg tossing competition, carnival rides, a Dachshund Derby and stein hoisting contests, a 10K Cross Country Challenge (register by Thursday at Smith Fitness Center or online at Active.com.) activities for children, performances by the Sonnenschein Express, yodelers and more. Food and drinks for sale. The public is invited. Free. For a schedule of events, visit https://benning.armymwr.com/calendar/event/oktoberfest
Fort Mitchell Blacksmith Expo
The Fort Mitchell 1813 Historical Park and Museum Blacksmith Expo will hold a Blacksmith Expo Saturday, October 28. The event, brought by the Russell County Historical Commission, will give you a closer look at history. During the expo you will be able to tour and visit the Crowell-Whitaker Log Cabin, Carriage House, Tavern, Cemetery, Trading Post, Museum and the 1813 Fort and Indian Memorial. There will be horse and tractor wagon rides, homemade quilts on display, music in the park, arts and crafts, food for sale along with homemade sweets in the Tavern Gift Shop. Kids 12 and under can enter their hand-carved, painted or decorated pumpkin. Admission is $5 and children 5 years and under are free (no family over $20). The event is 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Mitchell Park is located at 561 Hwy. 165, Fort Mitchell, Ga. Visit www.visitfortmitchell.org for more information.
Thinking Pink
New Horizons has partnered with the Columbus Chapter of the American Cancer Society to host an information-packed morning of fun, Thursday at the Mildred L. Terry Library beginning at 11 a.m. Although the rates of cancer among women with mental illness, addictive disease and intellectual and development disabilities are the same as those in the general population, women with a behavioral health diagnosis are 30 percent more likely to have their cancer detected at a later stage when it is hard to treat and positive health outcomes are more difficult to achieve. With the focus on learning the early signs of breast cancer, the event will also feature games, door prizes, refreshments, a “Candy Bar” and a Posh Pink Fashion Stroll. There is no fee to attend. For more details, call 706-596-5517.
Junior Marshal Program
Marshal Greg Countryman will host an opening monthly meeting for parents and junior marshals Saturday. During the meeting, Marshal Countryman will read incoming junior marshals the installation oath and give parents an overview of the program. Guest speaker will be Abria J’ree Birge, a Northside High junior, who was awarded Miss Rockdale County’s Outstanding Teen. The program will be held at 10 a.m. in the Government Center, Plaza Level. The Junior Marshal Program has been in existence since 2005 and focuses on the acronym CLEFT (Citizen, Leadership, Education, Fun and Teamwork) which is designed to encourage the junior marshals to be public servants and to promote a better understand of providing and showing compassion for people. For additional info, call Corp. Ezekial Byrd, Jr. at 706-329-0014.
Uptown’s Wild Goose Chase
The Wild Goose Chase is an adult scavenger hunt through Uptown with the mission of collecting the most golden eggs hidden in mysterious locations. Two-person teams will have to solve trivia, puzzles, questions, and challenges before collecting an egg. Enjoy craft beer-Goose Island Beer Company. $40/team and includes beverage tastings. Must be 21 and older to participate. 2-5 p.m. Uptown Tap, 1024 Broadway. www.uptowncolumbus.com
CSU Hallock Lecture Series
CSU’s College of Letters and Sciences presents Dr. Samuel Charap-”Everyone Loses: The Ukraine Crisis and the Ruinous Contest for Post-Soviet Eurasia.” Charap is the Senior Political Scientist at the RAND Corporation. The lecture will be held 7:30 p.m. October 24 at the CSU Cunningham Center. There is no admission fee and the public is invited. For additional details, visit https://cols.ColumbusStateedu/
