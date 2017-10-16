More Videos

Local

Phenix City woman, infant killed in crash on Interstate 85

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 16, 2017 1:56 PM

A woman and infant were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Troup County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Cynthia Lynn Harris, 29, and Christopher Berni Jr., 1, died after the tractor-trailer they were passengers in wrecked around 10 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lane of Interstate 85 at mile marker 48.

A second infant who was also a passenger in the vehicle was rushed to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital with critical injuries.

Officials said the 31-year-old driver was trying to negotiate a curve in the northbound lane of Interstate 85 when the truck exited the roadway and went over the guardrail. He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment. His current condition wasn’t immediately released.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team with the Georgia Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

