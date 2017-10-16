Local

Auburn police investigating death of 3-year-old who fell into grease trap

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 16, 2017 3:22 PM

Auburn, Ala., police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old who apparently fell into a grease trap near the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on East University Drive, according to a news release.

The circumstances surrounding Sadie Grace Andrews’ death, which was ruled as accidental by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, will be presented to a grand jury.

Auburn police received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Saturday concerning a missing child at the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream at 2172 East University Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, the business’ employees and Andrews’ family members were trying to perform CPR on the 3-year-old girl.

She was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:28 p.m.

“The death investigation indicates she drowned in sludge that was in a 6-foot-deep container,” Lee County Coroner Harris said Sunday night in the news release.

Officials said video evidence shows the girl playing with her two siblings before apparently falling through a lid covering one of the grease traps on the property. She was missing for about five to 10 minutes before she was found unresponsive in the trap.

Harris said Sunday night that no foul play was suspected.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream CEO Jim Sahene released a statement Monday about the death.

“On behalf of the entire Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Family, our sincerest sympathies goes to the Andrews family, their friends and all of those touched by this horrible accident. We cannot imagine the grief the family is going through. When the time is right, we will reach out to the family to personally offer our condolences and assistance. Our thoughts and prayers also are with the owners of the Auburn shop and their employees,” Sahene said.

“In Bruster’s 28 years, nothing like this has ever happened,” he said. “A thorough investigation is underway to determine how this tragedy occurred. As a precaution, we have asked all of our franchisees to conduct an additional inspection of their grease traps to make sure they are safe. As a father and grandfather myself, I cannot imagine the grief the family is going through. We can only hope that they find some comfort in the outpouring of support we have seen since this tragedy happened.”

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

