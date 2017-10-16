Cold front to create a nightly chill with lower temps, gusty winds

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus.