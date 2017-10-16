Cold front to create a nightly chill with lower temps, gusty winds

It certainly won’t be the moment to break out those insulated undergarments, but the Chattahoochee Valley region will be experiencing its first significant cold front of the autumn season this week. Thus, a good jacket might come in handy at night.
The bottom line: High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, then dipping into the low to middle 50s each overnight into Saturday.
The low Tuesday night, however, could slip as far as into the upper 40s.
In case you’re wondering, that overall outlook should be just a bit below the October average high of 77 degrees and average low of 56 degrees for Columbus. The average highs and lows for November, respectively, are 68 and 46 degrees.
Perhaps the biggest impact on local residents venturing outdoors through Wednesday will be a distinct chill created by winds predominantly out of the northeast. Tuesday, in particular, is forecast to see wind gusts up to 20 mph. But it will be blowing amid beautifully clear and sunny skies.
For those who prefer more warmth, high temps are forecast to snap back into the low 80s this weekend, with lows in the mid-60s.
Those numbers still would be a far cry from the 90-degree-plus temperatures of last week, which followed Hurricane Nate’s humid surge out of the Gulf of Mexico and northward across the Southeast, with the muggy weather lingering much of the week.
And although it’s in the distance and easily could change, the longer-term forecast for now shows a decent chance of rain next Monday and Tuesday, which would be a likely precursor for yet another cool shot from the north. That could knock high temperatures back down into the lower 70s and overnight lows into the mid-50s.
Looking farther ahead, the December temperature averages for the Columbus area range from a high of 59 degrees to a low of 39 degrees. For those cold lovers in the area, that would be a holiday treat.
