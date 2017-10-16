Attorneys picking jury to hear Double Churches Road Park murder case

Attorneys were wading through a pool of potential jurors Monday as they sought a panel to hear the murder case against three men charged in the June 15, 2016, fatal shooting of Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. at Columbus’ Double Churches Road Park.

The defendants are Jacquawn Clark, Derain Waller and A’keveius Powell.

Authorities have said Dicks, who was living in Jonesboro, Ga., caught a shuttle that Wednesday to Groome Transportation’s Columbus terminal at 2800 Harley Court, where Clark picked him up about 1 p.m. The two spent about two hours together before Clark took Dicks to the basketball court at the popular 2300 Double Churches Road park, which was crowded with children and parents.

Dicks, 24, carried a backpack in which the suspects believed he had around $40,000, according to texts Waller and Powell exchanged, investigators said. Powell was not at the park, but via messages orchestrated Dick’s execution-style slaying, police said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

During a bond hearing for the suspects on Oct. 20, 2016, prosecutors said Waller texted Powell, “This man got 40 bands; he a murder homie, give me the green light,” to which Powell replied, “Green light shawty.”

That exchange came shortly before Waller shot Dicks through the back of the head, after which he and Clark fled with Dicks’ backpack. Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly said Waller’s reference to “40 bands” means $40,000, a “band” being $1,000, a banded wad of cash.

Prosecutors also have cited an exchange between Clark and Waller, alleging Waller texted, “Let me do him,” and Clark replied, “I’m going to let you. Got to set it up. Have to kill him tho.”

That led to Waller’s ambushing Dicks at the basketball court about 3 p.m., when the park’s swimming pool was particularly busy with children out of school for the summer, authorities said.

Clark is charged with murder and armed robbery; Waller with murder, armed robbery, using a firearm to commit a crime and being a convicted felon with a gun; and A’keveius Powell with murder, armed robbery and criminal gang activity.

The trial’s being held before Judge William Rumer on the Columbus Government Center’s 10 floor. The defense attorneys are Jennifer Curry for Clark, Susan Henderson for Powell, and William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt for Waller.