Local

PAWS gets $100,000 grant to help save cats

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 16, 2017 6:37 PM

PAWS Humane in Columbus has received a $100,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

The announcement was made in a news release Monday.

The grant will support the animal shelter’s Community Cat Project.

According to the release, the Petco Foundation investment will help to save the lives of more community cats in Columbus. The program includes humane trapping of community cats, followed by spaying or neutering,vaccinations, ear-tipping, and the return of the cats to their communities. Over time, their numbers are reduced.

“I believe I can speak for everyone at PAWS Humane when I say we are thrilled to be supported by and partner with Petco Foundation,” said Bobbi Yeo, CEO of PAWS Humane in the release. “Without this generous grant, we would not be able to accomplish our mission to save more lives, and to ultimately get Columbus, Ga., to a No-Kill city.”

“The Petco Foundation is honored to support the lifesaving work of the PAWS Humane,” said Susanne Kogut, Executive Director of the Petco Foundation. “We look forward to seeing the many lives that willbe saved as a result of our partnership.”

For more information about PAWS Humane or the Petco Foundation, visit http://www.pawshumane.org or www.petcofoundation.org.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

