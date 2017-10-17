Around Town:

Creepiest, Crawliest, Scariest Pests
Vampires, ghosts, goblins and witches are usually recognized as the scariest creatures creeping around on Halloween. While these horrors are just make believe, there are actually some very real terrors that might be lurking in your own backyard. With Halloween season just around the corner, Arrow Exterminators has prepared a list of the top five creepiest, crawliest, scariest pests guaranteed to send chills down anyone’s spine.
▪ Flesh Flies: Flesh flies are most often found breeding in and feeding on decaying material or feces but some species will actually lay their eggs in the open wounds of mammals – including humans, hence the name flesh flies. A typical meal consists of decaying flesh, dead insects, excrement, crabs, snails and spiders.
▪ Bats: Historically associated with vampires, only one species of this creepy flier actually feeds off of blood. While there is very little danger of encountering one of these vampire bats, other species can be quite scary if they invade your home. They can also transmit several diseases including rabies.
▪ Earwigs: The name earwig literally means “ear creature” and is derived from the ancient superstition that these pests would crawl into ears and bore holes into the brain. While this may not be true, these creepy pests do have scary, claw-like forceps on their abdomen. They use them as weapons for protection and for capturing prey.
▪ Brown Recluse Spiders: Who isn’t creeped out after walking into a spider web. While most spiders are actually beneficial, feeding on other insects, there are some scary crawlers to avoid including the Brown Recluse. These spiders are nocturnal and while they usually feed on cockroaches and crickets, they will bite humans if they feel threatened. This bite can create a “volcano lesion” or a large, damaged hole in the flesh. In extreme cases, severe itching, nausea, vomiting, fever and muscle pain can also occur.
▪ Bed Bugs: Vampires might not be running around biting humans for their blood, but one notorious pest certainly is-bed bugs. The size of an apple seed, these bloodsuckers typically come out at night to feed on their unsuspecting victims. Bed bugs do not spread disease but they may leave behind itchy, painful welts on their victims. If left untreated, bed bugs can be a recurring nightmare since they can live for more than a year without food and survive a wide range of extreme temperatures.
Columbus Tech Safety and Wellness Week
Columbus Technical College is hosting Safety and Wellness Week Oct. 23-26. Here is a schedule of events planned:
▪ Monday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-noon: Wellness Checks-Wright Health Sciences Center
▪ Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2-4 p.m.: Behavioral/Mental/Spiritual Health-Patrick Hall Student Center
▪ Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-noon: Community Resource Expo and Career Fair-Patrick Hall Student Center
▪ Thursday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-noon: Impaired/Distracted Driving and Personal Safety-Hartline Parking Lot by Portable D
The events are open to the public with no fee to attend. For more information visit www.columbustech.edu.
