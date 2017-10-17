Fort Benning holding public auction for used and abandoned auto, other items

If you’re in the market for a vehicle, Fort Benning’s Auto Skills Center is holding a used and abandoned auto auction Nov. 7 on Main Post.
According to a release from the Directorate of Family and Morale, a variety of cars, SUVs, trucks, a motorcycle and variety of merchandise and equipment will be part of the auction.
The merchandise and equipment includes items confiscated, found in abandoned vehicles or around post, DFMWR Publicity Specialist Bridgett Siter said. In the past, this has included items like computers.
Interested buyers can preview the items Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public auction will take place Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the lot on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant on Main Post. Visitors should look for the red brick fence, according to the release.
Accepted forms of payment include cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. Anyone paying with a check will need to bring a bank letter guaranteeing funds, according to the release.
All sales are final. For more information, call (706) 545-7298.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
