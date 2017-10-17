Fort Benning holding public auction for used and abandoned auto, other items

More Videos 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads Pause 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 1:02 Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 2:07 The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:20 Black Panther 0:47 Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:31 Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:41 Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Benning set to host abandoned auto auction There will be an abandoned vehicle auction Tuesday, July 18 beginning at 10 a.m. at Fort Benning at the impound lot, located at the intersection of Kilgore and Marchant streets. About 30 vehicles, mostly cars,trucks and SUVs....and a bass boat with trailer, are on the auction block. Some run and some don't. You still have an opportunity to preview what's for sale. There is a preview Monday, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. You can also look things over the day of the auction beginning at 8 a.m. You will also need a bidder's card, which can be obtained before the auction begins. You can pay with cash,check, VISA, Mastercard, American Express or Discover. A bank guaranteed letter of funds is required to pay by check. Purchases must be paid for and picked up by close of business July 19 For more information call (706) 545-7298. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

