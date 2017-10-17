Fort Benning holding public auction for used and abandoned auto, other items

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 2:07

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:47

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 1:41

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

  • Benning set to host abandoned auto auction

    There will be an abandoned vehicle auction Tuesday, July 18 beginning at 10 a.m. at Fort Benning at the impound lot, located at the intersection of Kilgore and Marchant streets. About 30 vehicles, mostly cars,trucks and SUVs....and a bass boat with trailer, are on the auction block. Some run and some don't. You still have an opportunity to preview what's for sale. There is a preview Monday, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. You can also look things over the day of the auction beginning at 8 a.m. You will also need a bidder's card, which can be obtained before the auction begins. You can pay with cash,check, VISA, Mastercard, American Express or Discover. A bank guaranteed letter of funds is required to pay by check. Purchases must be paid for and picked up by close of business July 19 For more information call (706) 545-7298.

There will be an abandoned vehicle auction Tuesday, July 18 beginning at 10 a.m. at Fort Benning at the impound lot, located at the intersection of Kilgore and Marchant streets. About 30 vehicles, mostly cars,trucks and SUVs....and a bass boat with trailer, are on the auction block. Some run and some don't. You still have an opportunity to preview what's for sale. There is a preview Monday, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. You can also look things over the day of the auction beginning at 8 a.m. You will also need a bidder's card, which can be obtained before the auction begins. You can pay with cash,check, VISA, Mastercard, American Express or Discover. A bank guaranteed letter of funds is required to pay by check. Purchases must be paid for and picked up by close of business July 19 For more information call (706) 545-7298. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
There will be an abandoned vehicle auction Tuesday, July 18 beginning at 10 a.m. at Fort Benning at the impound lot, located at the intersection of Kilgore and Marchant streets. About 30 vehicles, mostly cars,trucks and SUVs....and a bass boat with trailer, are on the auction block. Some run and some don't. You still have an opportunity to preview what's for sale. There is a preview Monday, July 17 from 1-3 p.m. You can also look things over the day of the auction beginning at 8 a.m. You will also need a bidder's card, which can be obtained before the auction begins. You can pay with cash,check, VISA, Mastercard, American Express or Discover. A bank guaranteed letter of funds is required to pay by check. Purchases must be paid for and picked up by close of business July 19 For more information call (706) 545-7298. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Fort Benning holding public auction for used and abandoned auto, other items

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 17, 2017 12:28 PM

If you’re in the market for a vehicle, Fort Benning’s Auto Skills Center is holding a used and abandoned auto auction Nov. 7 on Main Post.

According to a release from the Directorate of Family and Morale, a variety of cars, SUVs, trucks, a motorcycle and variety of merchandise and equipment will be part of the auction.

The merchandise and equipment includes items confiscated, found in abandoned vehicles or around post, DFMWR Publicity Specialist Bridgett Siter said. In the past, this has included items like computers.

Interested buyers can preview the items Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public auction will take place Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the lot on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant on Main Post. Visitors should look for the red brick fence, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accepted forms of payment include cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. Anyone paying with a check will need to bring a bank letter guaranteeing funds, according to the release.

All sales are final. For more information, call (706) 545-7298.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 1:02

Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 2:07

The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:47

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 1:41

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

  • See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

    There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

View More Video