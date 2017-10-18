St. Francis offering “Mocktails, Manicures” event to educate women on breast health

St. Francis Hospital is hosting a “Mocktails, Manicures and Mammograms” event next week to raise awareness about the importance of mammography during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to a release from St. Francis, the event will take place Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The two seminars will feature topics like dense breast tissue, how to perform breast self-examinations, how often women should have a mammogram and newest techniques in breast surgery.
Two doctors and a St. Francis official will also be present: Dr. Charles Scarborough, breast surgeon; Dr. A.J. Jain, plastic surgeon; and Tiffany Dean, director of the Elena Diaz-Verson Amos Breast Cancer Center at St. Francis.
Attendees can enjoy a mocktail (a cocktail with no alcohol), a manicure, tour educational displays and the Breast Center, schedule a mammogram and speak with breast specialists.
“I believe every woman 40 and over should have a mammogram every year. Mammography saves lives,” Scarborough said in the release. “The vast majority of patients we see today with early stage breast cancers are going to be cured with appropriate treatment. That’s more the norm than the exception. The earlier the diagnosis of breast cancer, the better the prognosis in the long run.”
Those interested in attending should register by calling (706) 320-8060. As of Wednesday morning, spaces were still available for the event.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
