Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Investigator gives gruesome details about fatal shooting on Double Churches Road

Investigator gives gruesome details about fatal shooting on Double Churches Road

Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed

Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed

Have spare fabric? If so, here's a group that could use your help

Have spare fabric? If so, here's a group that could use your help

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

Trump addresses relationship with Congress, soldier deaths in Niger and more

Police operate third distracted driving sting along Victory Drive

Police operate third distracted driving sting along Victory Drive

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Columbus police officers during high-speed chase

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Columbus police officers during high-speed chase

    Researchers at Mayo Clinic developed a technology that can spot breast tumors in dense tissue at a fraction of the cost of MRI's.

Local

St. Francis offering “Mocktails, Manicures” event to educate women on breast health

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2017 10:05 AM

St. Francis Hospital is hosting a “Mocktails, Manicures and Mammograms” event next week to raise awareness about the importance of mammography during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a release from St. Francis, the event will take place Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The two seminars will feature topics like dense breast tissue, how to perform breast self-examinations, how often women should have a mammogram and newest techniques in breast surgery.

Two doctors and a St. Francis official will also be present: Dr. Charles Scarborough, breast surgeon; Dr. A.J. Jain, plastic surgeon; and Tiffany Dean, director of the Elena Diaz-Verson Amos Breast Cancer Center at St. Francis.

Attendees can enjoy a mocktail (a cocktail with no alcohol), a manicure, tour educational displays and the Breast Center, schedule a mammogram and speak with breast specialists.

“I believe every woman 40 and over should have a mammogram every year. Mammography saves lives,” Scarborough said in the release. “The vast majority of patients we see today with early stage breast cancers are going to be cured with appropriate treatment. That’s more the norm than the exception. The earlier the diagnosis of breast cancer, the better the prognosis in the long run.”

Those interested in attending should register by calling (706) 320-8060. As of Wednesday morning, spaces were still available for the event.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

