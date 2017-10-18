You can be in ‘haunting’ Netflix series with Timothy Hutton being made locally

You can be in a Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” which will begin filming in LaGrange, Ga. next week.
The studio is looking for several extras for the planned 10-episode series which IMBd says will feature actor Timothy Hutton.
The series is based on the Shirley Jackson horror novel.
According to a news release from the city of LaGrange, the studio is looking for people to play construction workers and funeral guests. They are looking for a feature role for an aunt.
The series will be directed by Mike Flanagan.
For more details on how to be part of next week’s filming, go to www.facebook.com/castingtaylormade or email ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments