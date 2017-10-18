Timothy Hutton to star in series
You can be in ‘haunting’ Netflix series with Timothy Hutton being made locally

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2017 4:01 PM

You can be in a Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” which will begin filming in LaGrange, Ga. next week.

The studio is looking for several extras for the planned 10-episode series which IMBd says will feature actor Timothy Hutton.

The series is based on the Shirley Jackson horror novel.

According to a news release from the city of LaGrange, the studio is looking for people to play construction workers and funeral guests. They are looking for a feature role for an aunt.

The series will be directed by Mike Flanagan.

For more details on how to be part of next week’s filming, go to www.facebook.com/castingtaylormade or email ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

