Out of the Darkness Walk hopes to raise awareness about suicide

Donna Faircloth knows the pain of suicide.
She lost her 29-year-old son, Joel Spencer, in 2016.
“I never saw it coming,” she said.
This year, the Synovus employee is the chairwoman for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk in Columbus.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Weracoba Park at Lakebottom. The 1.2-mile walk will start at 11:15 a.m.
While the walk is about raising money, which will stay here, what is more important to Faircloth is the raising of awareness.
“We want to save lives,” she said. “We want people to learn the warning signs.”
Faircloth said suicide is a huge problem. There is much pain for friends and family of the deceased.
“I don’t want others to have to go through what I have,” she said.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention statistics, each year an average of 44,193 people died by suicide and it is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
It is the 11th leading cause of death overall in Georgia and Alabama.
On average, one person dies by suicide every 11 hours in Georgia.
Nearly twice as many people die by suicide in Georgia than by homicide.
It is costly, too. Suicide costs the U.S. $51 billion annually.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, firearms account for almost 50 percent of all suicides
There is no complete count of suicide attempts in the United States, however the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gathers information from hospitals on non-fatal injuries from self-harm. In 2015, 494,169 people visited a hospital for injuries due to self harm.
Faircloth said she is expecting more than 300 at the walk on Saturday.
Event speakers will include Christina Owens, Georgia state director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Rev. Thomas Waynick, CEO of the Pastoral Institute.
There will be a DJ and local cheerleaders. Local artists will be doing temporary tattoos.
There will be vendors, rocks to decorate and banners to sign.
Of course, there will be resource information provided by local counseling agencies on suicide and mental illness.
A veterans push up challenge will be held.
A pre-walk warmup will be led by CrossFit Deprivation.
There is no registration fee but donations will be accepted. Teams of walkers are raising money much, which will go toward suicide education. Register online at afsp.org/Columbusga.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments