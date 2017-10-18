Two with Columbus ties among 17 veterans inducted in Georgia Hall of Fame

Patricia Liddell, a retired Army master sergeant, and the late Capt. Fred Orr Jackson Jr., a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, are among 17 veterans to be inducted into the 2017 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame next month.
Liddell, who worked at Martin Army Community Hospital, and Jackson both have ties to Columbus. They will be inducted during the Fifth Annual Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 4 at St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St. in Columbus, said retired Army Col. Rick White, a board member for the non-profit organization.
As part of the honor, each will have a framed photo prominently displayed on the Heroes’ Wall of the Floyd Building in the Georgia State Capitol complex, said retired Army Col. Paul Longgrear, founder and president of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
The veterans are selected in three categories: valor for heroic action in combat, outstanding achievement while in service or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty. Of the 17 inductees, two were selected as Medal of Honor recipients, 10 for valor, two for achievement and three for service.
Liddell was recognized for her service. She was on her way home from the hospital at Fort Benning in 2002 when she was involved in an accident. She immediately went to help the driver of the other vehicle when she was struck by a third vehicle while returning to her vehicle. She was severely injured and retired from service more than a year later.
Although disabled, Liddell found a way to help, volunteering to assist veterans and widows with their claims. She has logged more than 8,000 miles and dedicated more than 3,000 hours to provide to veterans and their families.
Jackson, son of a soldier, gave up a scholarship to the Citadel Military College to join the Army. After basic, AIT and Airborne School at Fort Benning, he was a distinguished graduate from Officer Candidate School.
He attended Ranger School after a tour in Vietnam and was an honor graduate. He also attended helicopter flight school and qualified as a Cobra gunship pilot. During a second tour in Vietnam, he was killed in action after his gunship was hit by enemy fire and exploded in air.
For his actions, Jackson was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal with Valor and a second Purple Heart.
Other noted Georgians to receive the honor are former Gov. Zell Miller who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, and former U.S. Sen. Samuel Nunn Jr., who served as U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Georgia Military Hall of Fame Inductees of 2017
U.S. Army Capt. Bobbie Evan Brown Jr.; Medal of Honor; World War II; Dublin. (Posthumous inductee)
U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Henry Burson III; Achievement; Iraq and Afghanistan; Carrollton.
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Philip Curtis Corbin; Valor; Korea; Savannah.
U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Eric Roy England; Achievement; Vietnam; Blairsville.
U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Lloyd Foster; Valor; Vietnam; Marietta.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Vance Snelson Gammons; Valor; Vietnam; Marietta.
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Craig Honaman; Valor; Vietnam, Atlanta.
U.S. Army Capt. Fred Orr Jackson Jr.; Valor; Vietnam; Columbus. (Killed in action)
U.S. Army Master Sgt. Patricia Elaine Liddell; Service; Columbus.
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zell Bryan Miller; Service; Young Harris.
U.S. Army Cpl. Henry Franklin Mount; Valor; World War II; Cleveland. (Posthumous inductee)
U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alexander Ramsey Nininger Jr; Medal of Honor; World War II; Gainesville. (Killed in action)
U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice Samuel Augustine Nunn Jr.; Service; Perry.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rembert Gary Rollison; Valor; Vietnam; Hinesville. (Posthumous inductee)
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jame Duncan Shi Jr; Valor; World War II; Macon, (Posthumous inductee)
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Peter Talley; Valor; World War II; Korea; Atlanta. (Posthumous inductee)
U.S. Army Pfc. Ernest W. Walls; Valor; Prisoner of War; World War II; Monroe
Source: Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame
Comments