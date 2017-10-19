Local restaurant hosting Harry Potter-themed feast for the holidays

Harry Potter fans wanting a little magic in their life can get a taste of Hogwarts with an upcoming holiday dinner event hosted by one of the top restaurants in Columbus.
Epic Restaurant is hosting “A Hogwarts EPIC Feast” after an overwhelmingly positive response from the community on Facebook.
In an Oct. 3 post, Epic said Chef Jamie and Melissa Keating had been thinking of hosting a magical dinner after a suggestion from their children. The post asked for those interested to comment if it’s something they or their family would like to attend.
The post quickly grew, with over 1,000 likes, 355 shares and hundreds of comments. By the next night, it was clear the restaurant had its answer.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Epic commented in all caps. “This dinner is a go. Please check our Facebook page next week for dates and times and pricing. Thank you to our Epic Harry Potter enthusiasts!!!”
As of Thursday morning, 75 people responded “going” to the Facebook event with about 350 interested.
The first set of dinners will take place at the RiverMill Event Centre Nov. 11 and 12 with tickets going on sale Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 10 and under. Those wanting to purchase tickets can check the event page on Facebook or email Melissa Keating at info@epiccuisine.com for more information.
A second set of dinners will also happen after the new year on Jan. 6 and 7, 2018. According to Eventbrite, adult tickets for the Jan. 6 dinner are already sold out.
The ticket price covers opening appetizers and a 4-course dinner.
Enthusiasts will recognize many references to the iconic book and movie series incorporated into the meal, like a cash bar named “The Leaky Cauldron” serving Polyjuice Potion, butterbeer and pumpkin juice.
The dinner starts at Platform 9 3/4 with drinks and appetizers, and then diners will move into Hogwarts for dinner in the “great hall,” according to the event description.
Costumes are welcomed, but not required.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
