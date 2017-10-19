Stewart Community Home in serious financial trouble

For more than two years, Rodney Borom lived on the streets of Columbus.
“It ain’t no good,” the 55-year-old said. “It is scary out there.”
Borom suffers from depression and other health issues. For the last eight months he has resided at the Stewart Community Home in Columbus.
“There is no better place. This is home. They make sure I get all of my medications,” he said. “I can’t imagine going back out on the street.”
But he may have to.
And the future of 51 other residents with a mental or physical disability is also shaky.
According to recently hired executive director Kara VinZant, the Stewart Community Home, which has been providing permanent and transitional safe housing for the homeless and disabled since 1976, is in a monetary crisis. Without financial aid, the facility might not have the ability to feed and house its residents four weeks from now.
“We are at a critical point,” VinZant said.
She said many of the residents could eventually find themselves “in the back of an ambulance or police car.”
“Many just can’t live outside of this kind of facility,” VinZant said.
The executive director said monetary problems have arisen because of some “unwise spending decisions,” over a long period of time.
Donations are down. Also, the amount of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has been reduced. The other source of income comes from the residents, some of whom receive Social Security.
At this time, the facility receives no Medicaid funding.
She said that none of the residents receive family support.
VinZant remarked that the home has not done a good job of marketing itself.
“We have sat quietly on top of the hill to the detriment of the home,” she said.
VinZant said the 72-bed facility on 15th Street runs on an $87,000 per month budget.
There are 22 staff members. Employees are on duty every hour of the day.
Residents are taught life skills and basic work skills.
Three meals a day are provided. Snacks, too.
Medications are handled by staff. Transportation is available for residents. Each receives a weekly allowance.
“We provide a great service,” VinZant said.
On a positive note, she said the building is in good condition with a roof just a few years old.
In a letter sent to current and past board members, board chairman Richard Howell said, “that with the strength of new and capable leadership and the careful scrutiny of financial information, a new and detailed plan has been put into place to create a viable, sustainable home for people with no other place to go. However, we need time and funds to survive while the plan is put into action and has time to take effect. We believe in the home and its mission but it cannot continue without substantial and immediate financial help.”
Those wishing to contribute, go to https://www.youcaring.com/stewartcommunityhome-983906.
Learn more about the Stewart Community Home at http://sch-info.org/.
