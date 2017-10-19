Stewart Community Home in serious financial trouble

More Videos 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine Pause 1:38 Investigator gives gruesome details about fatal shooting on Double Churches Road 2:13 Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children' 2:41 Prosecutors say gang member had $40,000 in drug money when he was killed 2:03 Mother to school board: “My baby was the victim; this lady was not the victim.” 2:32 Youngsters enjoy the United Way kickoff luncheon 1:21 Taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stewart Community Home needs financial help The Stewart Community Home in Columbus, Ga., is having monetary problems and needs to raise money to keep operating and help the mentally and physically disabled. The Stewart Community Home in Columbus, Ga., is having monetary problems and needs to raise money to keep operating and help the mentally and physically disabled. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

The Stewart Community Home in Columbus, Ga., is having monetary problems and needs to raise money to keep operating and help the mentally and physically disabled. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com