Police: ‘Let me do him,’ suspect texted before Double Churches park homicide

“Spoonk,” “Dunk,” and “Sosa.”
Jurors heard those street names repeatedly Thursday during the murder trial of three men charged in the June 15, 2016 execution-style shooting of Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. at Columbus’ Double Churches Road Park.
Prosecutors had to specify which nickname went with which defendant as a police computer specialist testified about text messages she found on a cellphone police got from suspect Jacquawn Clark.
Clark was “Sosa”; “Spoonk” was codefendant Derain Waller; and “Dunk” was the third suspect, A’keveius Powell, authorities said.
The texts the three exchanged the day Dicks was shot through the head at the park’s basketball court show the suspects were scheming to kill him to rob him of the $40,000 to $50,000 they thought he had in a backpack, prosecutors said.
Dicks, who lived in Atlanta, had taken a shuttle from the Atlanta airport to the Groome Transportation terminal in Columbus, where Clark picked him up. Clark took Dicks first to the Macon Road Publix, to get a money order so Clark could buy gas, then to a Family Dollar store on Floyd Road, where investigators allege Dicks made a cocaine deal.
After that, Clark took him to a Columbus residence to buy marijuana, then picked up Waller as they drove back to north Columbus, where Dicks planned to catch a shuttle home.
It was on that drive north that the incriminating texts began, prosecutors said.
The text messages
Testifying to the texts retrieved from Clark’s phone was Sandra Hickey of the police department’s computer crimes unit, who had the data extracted.
She referred first to one sent at 1:43 p.m. Prosecutors said Waller sent the text to Powell, who’s accused of orchestrating Dicks’ homicide from his home at the Walden Pond Apartments, 7840 Moon Road.
“Diz man got 40 bands. He a murder homie. Gimme the green light,” Hickey read.
“Green light shawty,” Hickey said Powell replied a minute later.
But Powell didn’t know who Waller was talking about, and texted, “Who?”
“IDK him,” Waller texted back, meaning “I don’t know him,” Hickey said. “He with Sosa,” Waller added.
“His name Loon?” Hickey said Powell texted back, and Waller again replied, “IDK.”
Hickey said Powell then texted, “I don’t think it’s Loon if he with Sosa.”
Then Waller texted that he was going to need a ride, Hickey said: “You gotta come get me Dunk.” To that Powell replied, “Then don’t do it yet ‘cause I ain’t got no wheels yet,” Hickey said.
At 1:52 p.m., Powell advised Waller to make sure Clark knew what they had planned, said prosecutors who assumed the letter combination “WTS” means “with the s—t,” or aware of what’s to occur: “Make sure Sosa WTS or he might tell ‘em you did it, bro.”
At 1:58 p.m., Waller texted Powell: “He got about 50K,” meaning $50,000, Hickey said.
Meanwhile Clark and Waller also were exchanging texts as they drove Dicks back to north Columbus, said prosecutors who had Hickey read those texts aloud, too.
“Let me do him,” Waller texted Clark, she said.
“I’m ‘a let ya. Got to set it up tho. I’m supposed to be rollin’,” she said Clark replied before he added at 1:47 p.m., “Got to kill him tho.”
To that, Waller replied “IK” for “I know,” Hickey testified.
She said that at 1:57 p.m., Waller texted Clark, “You WTS, do his homies know he wit you?”
Prosecutors said this part of the exchange showed Clark was worried about repercussions. At 2:28 p.m., he texted Waller, “My face card on it,” meaning Clark would be held responsible for what happened to Dicks, whom authorities allege was in the gang “Money Sex Murder,” a subset of the Bloods. Dicks’ gang associates would know Clark was with him when he was killed.
Hickey said Clark next texted Waller, “Give me a minute, bro.” And in his last text at 2:29 p.m., Clark used his daughter’s name in swearing he was going through with the plan, prosecutors said: “By (child’s name) I’m gonna set it back up,” he told Waller.
In 30 minutes, Dicks lay dead at the northwest corner of the park’s basketball court, said Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly.
The shooting
A police detective who questioned Clark after the homicide said the suspect later told officers that when he, Waller and Dicks got back to the north side of town, they looked for a safe place to smoke marijuana, and thought the Groome station was too busy. So they drove to the park, about a mile away.
They smoked at the park’s basketball court before they turned to leave, Clark told police. Dicks was walking beside him, on his left, when Clark heard a gunshot and Dicks fell. Clark and Waller grabbed Dicks’ backpack, ran to their car, and drove to Powell’s apartment, detectives said.
The 9 mm bullet that killed Dicks was fired so close to his head it left flecks of hot gunpowder called “stippling” at the entrance wound behind his right ear, said Steven Atkinson, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner.
The bullet traveled right to left and slightly upward through Dicks’ skull, lodging under the skin of his left temple, Atkinson said. It was a “rapidly fatal injury,” he said, estimating the distance between the gun barrel and Dicks’ head at anywhere from 6 inches to 2 or 3 feet.
After Clark and Waller drove to Walden Pond Apartments, Clark left the black Chevrolet Monte Carlo he’d borrowed from a grandfather, and called his mother to come pick him up. After she heard what happened, she insisted he go back to the park to talk to police.
He was interviewed at police headquarters that evening, when he surrendered his cellphone, and again two days later, when police confronted him with the text messages and arrested him.
The defense
Defense attorneys Thursday disputed prosecutors’ interpretation of the texts, and questioned whether the tone Hickey used in reading them altered the perceived meaning.
Attorney Jennifer Curry, who represents Clark, asked Judge William Rumer to ensure Hickey read the texts without inflection.
“Now how am I going to do that?” the judge asked. Each individual voice has a certain timbre that can’t be erased, he said: “I really don’t think it’s possible to be done.”
He told Hickey: “Read it plainly.”
The defense believes the texts are crucial to the prosecution’s case, as authorities have no murder weapon to match the bullet to, no fingerprints or DNA evidence that matches the suspects, and no witness who can identify the defendants as the killers.
The defense attorneys note also that prosecutors have nothing to prove Dicks made a drug deal or had thousands of dollars in his backpack, which police never found.
Representing the other two defendants are Susan Henderson for Powell, and partners William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt for Waller. Assistant District Attorney Mark Anthony is assisting Kelly with the prosecution.
Each defendant’s on trial for murder, armed robbery and violating Georgia’s criminal gang participation law. Waller is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime.
The trial resumes Friday in Rumer’s Government Center courtroom.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
