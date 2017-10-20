Bettye and Cecil Cheves earn 2017 Servant Leadership Award

For nearly five decades of dedication to their community, family and each other, Cecil and Bettye Cheves were recognized Thursday with the 2017 Sue Marie and Bill Turner Servant Leadership Award during a gala at the Columbus Ironworks and Trade Center.
The black-tie event attracted almost 650 for its fifth year of recognizing servant leaders. The Pastoral Institute presents the award to an extraordinary couple who has passion and desire for serving others.
Both recognized the legacy of Sue Marie and Bill Turner after they were presented the award. Bettye was almost in tears before she walked to the stage to accept the honor with Cecil.
“My heart is so full,” Bettye said to the crowd. “ I just feel like I’m going to explode.”
Cecil practiced law more than 35 years as a partner with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford before retiring, while Bettye taught high school English. Bettye and Cecil were recognized for their work with a Bible study group in the Columbus area and have regularly taught women and men Bible studies. Cecil has served as the director of the Soldier Marathon and was inducted in the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 as an endurance athlete. The couple also formed the Lockwood Partners Foundation, which focuses on providing support to Christian ministry and community outreach in the Columbus area.
Bettye pointed to Jesus Christ first and marrying Cecil second in giving her strength to make a difference. She said they always tried to focus on giving and to bless others in missions.
“There are a lot of needs,” she said. “We can’t meet all the needs. The needs always outweigh the resources. We are trying. We know the Lord has blessed us, and we know that he expects us to do what we can, and we are trying.”
Cecil noted they’ve been together as a couple for a half-century but said the legacy of Sue Marie and Bill Turner is staggering. He said God gave him the stature, the heart and the resources to come along and show so much love to this community.
“What a deep blessing we have to be associated with any kind of servant leadership in his name,” he said. “It is more than humbling. I said my name should not even be in that conversation when you say Bill and Sue Marie Turner. They stand alone.”
Cecil recognized the servant leaders before them and said the community has servant leaders in every organization, from helping the homeless, to education and other needs.
“You name it, Columbus is rich with servant leadership,” Cecil said. “We are blessed as a community to be part of that blessing.”
When asked how long they will continue to make a difference in their community efforts, Bettye said until their last breath.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
