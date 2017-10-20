Fort Benning Ranger duo stakes claim to top snipers in the world

Sniper teams from around the world traveled to Fort Benning to compete in this week’s 17th Annual International Sniper Competition. The competition included a gauntlet of rigorous physical, mental and endurance events that test the range of sniper skills. Those include long-range marksmanship, observation, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, as well as abilities to move with stealth and concealment. -- Markeith Horace Maneuver Center of Excellence