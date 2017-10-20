Inmate: Double Churches park murder suspect admitted killing Atlanta man

The alleged triggerman in a 2016 fatal shooting at Columbus’ Double Churches Road Park admitted killing Demonde Donya Dicks Jr., a Muscogee County Prison inmate testified Friday in the murder trial of three men charged in the case.
The witness was Anthony Faust, who’s serving two years on family violence charges of false imprisonment, simple assault and simple battery. He testified he shared a Muscogee County Jail cell this past summer with Derain Waller.
Waller, Jacquawn Clark and A’keveius Powell are accused of setting Dicks up to be shot through the head June 15, 2016, at the park’s basketball court, where they allegedly robbed Dicks of a backpack containing about $40,000.
Faust told jurors he shared a cell with Waller for about two months, during which Waller told Faust he and his cousin Clark robbed a man of $40,000 at the park’s basketball court.
Under questioning by Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly, Faust said Waller identified himself as the killer, and told his cellmate the homicide happened right after Waller, Clark and Dicks had smoked marijuana at the park.
Faust also testified that Waller told him Dicks had the money in a backpack, which Waller and Clark grabbed as they fled.
Waller told Faust he afterward gave $15,000 to Clark, who was supposed to leave town for Atlanta, Faust said. “Instead (Clark) got his mother and went back to the scene of the crime,” Faust said Waller told him.
Waller also told Faust that Clark had set the killing up via cellphone, Faust said, and that he should have killed Clark for talking to the police afterward.
Police Sgt. Wendy Holland, the lead investigator in Dicks’ homicide, testified later Friday that Faust’s account sounded valid because such details had not been made public.
Faust said he contacted Columbus police in August, hoping he could get out of jail in exchange for the information on Waller.
Defense attorneys hammered Faust on his motivation for coming forward. Attorney William Kendrick, who represents Waller, asked Faust if he had hoped to be released from jail the day he talked to detectives.
He did, Faust replied. “Anybody would love their freedom, wouldn’t they?” he told Kendrick.
Attorney Susan Henderson, who represents Powell, asked Faust if Waller told him anything about her client.
Faust said Waller mentioned Powell by the street name “Dunk.”
“He said he didn’t have nothing to do with it,” Faust said.
Other testimony
Much of Friday’s testimony involved evidence police don’t have:
Kristen Pfisterer, a forensic biologist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur, testified Columbus police sent her an evidence sample from a “side door latch,” which police said came from the passenger’s side door of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Clark drove that day.
The sample had DNA in it, but it was a mix of four individuals that Pfisterer could not separate, so it was not useful, she said.
Police also found no useful fingerprints on the vehicle.
GBI firearms expert Catherine Jordan could testify the bullet that killed Dicks, and the shell casing found by his body, came from a 9mm pistol that was a Jimenez Arms, Bryco or Jennings-Bryco brand. But Jordan could not match it to a weapon, because police never found a gun for her to test.
Investigators did recover surveillance video – not from Double Churches Road Park, but from other places Clark and Dicks visited that day. The videos along with text messages the suspects exchanged helped police establish a timeline.
Prosecutors maintain Dicks was a member of Atlanta’s “Money Sex Murder” street gang, a subset of the Bloods, and he took a shuttle from the Atlanta airport to Columbus that day, arriving at the Groome Transportation terminal off Fortson Road at 11:40 a.m., when security cameras recorded him getting out of a Groome van with a black backpack.
Clark later came by in the Monte Carlo to pick him up, and they drove to the Publix supermarket, 3201 Macon Road, where they got a $40 money order so Clark could buy gas. Video showed them leaving the store at 1:13 p.m.
Then they went to a Family Dollar store on Floyd Road, and went inside at 1:28 p.m. to buy plastic wrap. They were at the checkout when Dicks abruptly left, talking on his cell phone, while Clark completed the transaction.
Clark later told police that when he went outside, Dicks was in the parking lot talking to someone in a white Chevy Camaro. Dicks gave the plastic wrap to the car’s occupants and took some money he put in his backpack.
Their movements after that were more nebulous. They went to Bull Creek Apartments off Woodruff Farm Road, and then to a home in what Clark called “Midside,” which Holland testified was the area of Dawson Street and Cusseta Road. There they bought marijuana before traveling back north toward Groome, where Dicks planned to catch a shuttle home.
At some point they stopped to pick up Waller, and Waller began exchanging texts with Powell, who was home at Walden Court Apartments, 7840 Moon Road.
Police later extracted those messages, which started at 1:43 p.m. with Waller texting Powell: “Diz man got 40 bands. He a murder homie. Gimme the green light.”
Prosecutors said “40 bands” means $40,000.
“Green light shawty,” Powell replied a minute later.
But Powell didn’t know who Waller was talking about, and Waller didn’t know Dicks’ name. They exchanged several more texts trying to determine who Dicks was.
Meanwhile Clark and Waller also were texting each other, authorities said, with Waller texting Clark: “Let me do him,” and Clark responding, “I’m ‘a let ya. Got to set it up tho. I’m supposed to be rollin’.”
At 1:47 p.m., Clark texted Waller, “Got to kill him tho,” to which Waller replied “IK” for “I know.”
In his last text to Waller at 2:29 p.m., Clark used his daughter’s name in swearing he was going through with the plan to kill and rob Dicks, prosecutors said: “By (child’s name) I’m gonna set it back up,” he wrote.
They took Dicks to the park – about a mile from the Groome terminal – and smoked a marijuana cigarette before turning to leave. That’s when Waller shot Dicks through the back of the head, and he and Clark grabbed the backpack, ran to the Monte Carlo, and drove to Walden Pond Apartments to meet Powell, Clark told police.
At the apartments, Clark left the Monte Carlo he’d borrowed from a grandfather, and called his mother to come pick him up. When he told her what happened, she took him back to the park to talk to the police.
Holland, the lead detective, said she was called to the park at 3:01 p.m. that Wednesday, and Clark showed up about 30 minutes after she arrived. She had a patrol officer take him to police headquarters downtown, where he was questioned that evening before surrendering his clothes and cell phone.
Searching his cellphone, police found the texts he’d exchanged, and charged him with murder when he returned for a second interview two days later.
Powell was arrested a few days after that, and police and U.S. Marshals found Waller the following August in Phenix City.
Defense attorneys Friday hammered witnesses on the lack of forensic evidence, repeatedly asking why items found near Dicks’ body were not tested for DNA, particularly a cigarette butt that lay on the ground beside him. Holland said such testing was unnecessary because police had no need to identify suspects, as Clark had already done that for them.
Besides murder, each defendant’s charged with armed robbery and violating Georgia’s criminal gang participation law. Waller is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime.
The trial resumes Tuesday in Judge William Rumer’s Government Center courtroom.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
