Attorneys seek delay in Upatoi triple-homicide trial set for Oct. 30

More Videos 1:59 Surveillance videos show murder victim and suspect together the day of the shooting Pause 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:42 Ex-deputy breaks down in tears in court during sentencing on sexual assault charges 3:07 Attorneys request separate hearings for defendants in Upatoi triple murder 2:13 Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children' 1:05 Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:57 Stewart Community Home needs financial help 1:38 Investigator gives gruesome details about fatal shooting on Double Churches Road 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial Mark Shelnutt, defense attorney for Raheem Gibson, gives an update of what happened during a Friday afternoon hearing before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Gibson is one of three young men charged in the murders deaths of a Columbus grandmother, her son and granddaughter. Raheem Daniel Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley, and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16; each face charges in the brutal killings of Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10; who were found dead in Short’s Bentley Drive home in Upatoi. Mark Shelnutt, defense attorney for Raheem Gibson, gives an update of what happened during a Friday afternoon hearing before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Gibson is one of three young men charged in the murders deaths of a Columbus grandmother, her son and granddaughter. Raheem Daniel Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley, and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16; each face charges in the brutal killings of Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10; who were found dead in Short’s Bentley Drive home in Upatoi. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Mark Shelnutt, defense attorney for Raheem Gibson, gives an update of what happened during a Friday afternoon hearing before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride. Gibson is one of three young men charged in the murders deaths of a Columbus grandmother, her son and granddaughter. Raheem Daniel Gibson, Jervarceay Tapley, and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16; each face charges in the brutal killings of Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10; who were found dead in Short’s Bentley Drive home in Upatoi. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer