Attorneys seek delay in Upatoi triple-homicide trial set for Oct. 30

Three attorneys representing suspects in the 2016 triple-homicide of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi neighborhood are asking a judge to delay the trial currently set for Oct. 30.
Partners William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt, who represent Raheam Gibson, and Jennifer Curry, who represents Rufus Burks, have filed letters saying their involvement in a murder trial now underway will so occupy them that they will not be able adequately to prepare for the Upatoi case.
Kendrick and Shelnutt have noted also that the current trial of three men charged in a fatal shooting June 15, 2016, at Double Churches Road Park may not be over by the time the second trial is slated to begin.
In the Upatoi case, Gibson, Burks and Jervarceay Tapley are accused in the brutal homicides of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10; found dead in the Shorts’ 3057 Bentley Drive home on Jan. 4, 2016.
Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas, who represents Tapley, is not involved in the Double Churches murder trial, in which Kendrick and Shelnutt represent suspect Derain Waller, and Curry represents Jacquawn Clark.
Waller, Clark and A’keveius Powell are accused of setting up Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. to be shot execution-style at the park on June 15, 2016. Powell is represented by attorney Susan Henderson, who is not involved in the Upatoi case.
Testimony in the Double Churches murder trial started Tuesday. The prosecution is still presenting its case.
That trial before Judge William Rumer will take a day off Monday so Kendrick, Shelnutt and Curry can be in Judge Gil McBride’s courtroom for a pretrial motions hearing in the Upatoi triple-homicide.
Addressing McBride in an Oct. 11 letter requesting a delay, Kendrick wrote:
“Attorney Shelnutt and I respectfully submit that we will be unable to attend the Muscogee County Superior Court Criminal Trial Docket at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 … because it is very likely we will still be in the Double Churches murder trial in Judge Rumer’s Court. Furthermore, it would be very difficult for us to be prepared to to into the trial scheduled in your court … even if the other trial has ended.”
He wrote also that the defense still was receiving “voluminous” evidence it needed to sift through to be prepared. “We are certainly able to be prepared for for one high profile murder trial,” Kendrick wrote. But attempting to go through all the evidence in a second trial so quickly “would open the door for us to be found ineffective as counsel on the Upatoi case.”
Murder convictions may be overturned on appeal if a higher court finds a defendant’s counsel was ineffective.
Kendrick added the request for a delay “is not being made in bad faith but only in the interest of trying each case in an effective manner and to the best of our abilities.”
Authorities have said the three Upatoi homicides were particularly brutal, and the evidence will be graphic.
The deaths were reported about 8 a.m. that first Monday of 2016 when nurse Robert Short Sr. got home from working the night shift at a local hospital and found his wife, son and granddaughter slain.
Police said Gloria Short and her granddaughter were beaten and stabbed to death, and the son fatally bludgeoned.
Adding to public outrage was evidence the killers gained little from the heinous crime: A PlayStation 4 console along with video games, $600 in coins that were stashed in a box made for storing wine, an Adidas jacket, camouflage pants, polo shirts, and numerous pairs of Nike sneakers, including Air Jordans, were among the goods taken.
Two vehicles also were stolen, but later found abandoned.
The defendants’ 30-count indictment charges them with 10 counts each: three counts of malice or intentional murder; three counts of felony murder for homicides involving the felony of aggravated assault; two counts of auto theft; and one each of kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
