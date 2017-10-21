Knitted Knockers ‘a God thing’ for woman who makes free prostheses for breast cancer survivors

Last year, while traveling from Harris County to visit her daughter and granddaughter in Boston, Donna Hudson asked a woman she met in the Atlanta airport a question that changed her life – and benefits breast cancer survivors she hasn’t met.
“It was a God thing,” Hudson told the Ledger-Enquirer during an interview this week in her Hamilton home.
Hudson asked the woman knitting beside her in the airport, “What are you making?”
“I’m so glad you asked,” the woman replied.
That’s when Hudson heard about Knitted Knockers, the Bellingham, Wash.-based nonprofit organization that has a network of knitters and crocheters who donate their time, talent and material to make free breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies and radiation or are undergoing reconstruction.
Hudson was hooked. Although she didn’t have a personal connection to breast cancer, she has a heart for helping others. Her grandmother taught her how to crochet when she was 10. While living in Kansas, she made afghans for a pregnancy crisis center. Now, she has a different reason to use her skills for a greater good.
Since learning how to make the prostheses via KnittedKnockers.org, Hudson has sent “boxes and boxes of them” to the headquarters, where they are shipped around the world.
“I’m addicted to it,” she said with a laugh.
Asked how many pairs of Knitted Knockers she has produced, Hudson insisted she doesn’t count.
“I just make them and let it be a blessing for as long as I can make them,” she said.
Pressed to estimate a total, however, Hudson acknowledged she must have made more than 200 during the past year. It takes her approximately 90 minutes to crochet a pair. She makes them during her free time at home, where she is the administrator and accountant for the business consulting company owned by her husband, Ron.
“In my backpack, I’ve got all my thread and stuff, so when I’m in the airport, I can make them there too,” she said.
So, with this being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she wants to spread the word about Knitter Knockers because she seems to be the only member of the network in the Columbus area. She hopes to convince local surgeons who do mastectomies and the John B. Amos Cancer Center to have the Knitted Knockers available in their offices.
“Maybe they can be there in a basket and a woman can privately just pick what she wants,” Hudson said.
Two local women already have a pair of Knitted Knockers from Hudson. One of them heard about the service in the family doctor’s office where she and Hudson are patients. Hudson had mentioned this project to one of the nurses, and that nurse told this woman, who also gave a pair to her neighbor.
“I got the most amazing text back from her,” Hudson said. “It was exactly what they both needed.”
Hudson tries to get her yarn on sale for $6 or $7 per skein. Depending on the cup size, she usually can make three pairs out of one skein. Knitted Knockers accepts prostheses made from only approved patterns and yarns.
“But you can make them different colors,” Hudson noted.
Knitted Knockers are made from washable yarn and filled with PolyFiberFit. The organization recommends a separate pair made from an acrylic yarn to use for swimming. Recipients can customized their Knitted Knockers by adding or subtracting the filling.
“Some women prefer to add a weight to the knocker,” says the organization’s accompanying letter to recipients. “This is a personal preference. A small stone usually works well.”
Besides saving hundreds of dollars compared to silicone breast prostheses, the free Knitted Knockers also weigh significantly less. “They’re light as air,” Hudson said, “but they still give you the look that women want.”
Regular prostheses, Hudson said, are “very expensive and very heavy. They can weigh your bra down, and you start getting shoulder pain or neck pain. I also understand they itch.”
Hudson, 59, doesn’t plan to stop making Knitted Knockers. “I will continue doing it until my hands won’t crochet anymore,” she said. “The passion is just in me.”
Later, she explained why: “I just get the joy of someone else being able to wear them comfortably and feel like a woman and pretty again.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
HOW TO HELP
To help make Knitted Knockers or to receive a free pair, contact Donna Hudson at 316-641-1517 or donna.hudson55@gmail.com.
“I’m not saying they have to team with me,” she said. “They can do their own thing. But how fun would it be to have a little group?”
To help keep the products free for breast cancer survivors, money may be donated at KnittedKnockers.org/donations or by mail to Knitted Knockers Support Foundation, 1780 Iowa St., Bellingham, WA 98229.
To contact the organization, email KnittedKnockers@gmail.com or call 360-305-2139.
KNITTED KNOCKERS HISTORY
According to KnittedKnockers.org and KnittedKnockersUSA.org, a woman named Chelsey Flotten, who owned an arts and crafts store in Brunswick, Maine, made a breast prosthesis for herself in 2007. She and her friends started making more prostheses to give away, and the idea grew into a worldwide movement, comprising more than 200 groups in 50 states and several countries.
Comments