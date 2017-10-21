Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Oct. 14-20

1. Two arrested after Columbus police find $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 cash: A month-long probe by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine , $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. The chief said the investigation started Sept. 20 with a joint effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to buy 10 kilograms of cocaine.

2. Columbus police arrest 46 after targeting areas known for violent crimes: Columbus police arrested 46 people over the weekend during a crime suppression detail meant to target areas known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants. The suspects face a total of 143 charges including drug possession, traffic violations and thefts. Eleven guns, three vehicles and more than $6,350 in cash was seized, authorities said.

3. New details emerge in Montravious Thomas case: More than a year after a contracted behavior specialist allegedly body-slammed a Muscogee County School District student five times and left the 13-year-old boy with an injured leg that was amputated below the knee a month later, the Columbus Police Department’s investigation into the controversial case remains open. But new details emerged this past week.

4. ‘He abused his power’: Former Harris County deputy sentenced in sexual assault case: A former Harris County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 17 years in prison, eight to serve Thursday afternoon on a sexual assault conviction by Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Pierson is also required to register as a sex offender. Pierson was convicted on Aug. 30 on two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody related to one of three traffic stops that were the subject of the eight-day trial.

5. Ben Hardaway, legendary foxhound breeder, dies at 98: Columbus businessman, civic leader, World War II officer and legendary foxhound breeder Benjamin Hurt Hardaway III died early Thursday morning at his Midland home. He was 98. The funeral will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church with a private interment at Linwood Cemetery. The details are not complete.