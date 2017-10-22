Drugs in Columbus: It’s ‘like having a hurricane offshore,’ whipping up violent crime

More Videos 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine Pause 1:07 Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:51 Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 3:03 Spotlight on State Farm agent Melanie Johnson 6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 1:29 Fall Ramble helps bring to life early history of Ft. Benning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in cocaine, fleeing to elude police, obstruction of a police officer, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, improper backing and possession of drug related objects after his 3:30 p.m. arrest at 1751 Williams. Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in cocaine, fleeing to elude police, obstruction of a police officer, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, improper backing and possession of drug related objects after his 3:30 p.m. arrest at 1751 Williams. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

