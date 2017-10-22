Greater Columbus Fair begins Nov. 9

The Greater Columbus Fair will be here Nov. 9 - 19.
It will be outside of the Columbus Civic Center.
This 2017 event will feature the High Flying Pages Aerial Thrill Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind - Lion and Tiger Show, C&C Motorsports Monster Truck Rides, comedian/magician Mark Comley, and a petting zoo.
There will also be a Miss Greater Columbus Fair Pageant.
As usual, there will be numerous thrilling rides and a wide variety of food and drink.
There are different prices for different days and ages.
Some special days have veterans and active duty military getting in free on Nov. 11, and mothers getting in free on Nov. 13.
For more all the information visit www.columbusciviccenter.org/.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
