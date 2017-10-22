There will be plenty of rides at Greater Columbus Fair
There will be plenty of rides at Greater Columbus Fair Columbus Civic Center
There will be plenty of rides at Greater Columbus Fair Columbus Civic Center

Local

Greater Columbus Fair begins Nov. 9

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 22, 2017 2:46 PM

The Greater Columbus Fair will be here Nov. 9 - 19.

It will be outside of the Columbus Civic Center.

This 2017 event will feature the High Flying Pages Aerial Thrill Show, Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind - Lion and Tiger Show, C&C Motorsports Monster Truck Rides, comedian/magician Mark Comley, and a petting zoo.

There will also be a Miss Greater Columbus Fair Pageant.

As usual, there will be numerous thrilling rides and a wide variety of food and drink.

There are different prices for different days and ages.

Some special days have veterans and active duty military getting in free on Nov. 11, and mothers getting in free on Nov. 13.

For more all the information visit www.columbusciviccenter.org/.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade

    The Columbus State University homecoming parade rolled through downtown Columbus Friday evening and concludesd at Woodruff Park. Here are the highlights.

Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade

Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade 1:07

Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade
Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond
Fall Ramble helps bring to life early history of Ft. Benning 1:29

Fall Ramble helps bring to life early history of Ft. Benning

View More Video