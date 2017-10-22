‘Sometimes it’s hard to focus’: Mentally ill women die earlier from breast cancer

In 2013, Nedra King lost 11 family members to various forms of cancer.
“They hit Stage 4 so quick we didn’t have chances to do but a couple of sets of chemo or radiation, and they were already making funeral arrangements,” she in a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer.
That family history raises concerns about King’s own chances of developing cancer. But as a woman with multiple mental disorders, ranging from depression to schizophrenia, it’s not always easy keeping up with her healthcare.
“Sometimes it’s hard to focus ... or even just to remember my name or to cook,” she said. “ … I have to take my medication every day or I end up in the Bradley Center.”
So King, 54, was one of about 45 women who showed up last week for a Breast Cancer Awareness event for women living with mental illness and/or addiction. The program, hosted by New Horizons Behavioral Health, was held in a room at the Mildred Terry Public Library, where the women arrived all decked out in pink for the occasion.
They were greeted by New Horizons CEO Andrea Winston, a 12-year breast cancer survivor who described the topic as “near and dear” to her heart. Later in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Winston said women with mental illness and/or addiction face unique challenges when battling the disease.
“I think, overall, we just face a health disparity with women with mental illness,” she said. “They lack availability of health care, and a lot of times they lack knowledge or the support to get healthcare. So I think it’s critical that we have these events in order to educate women with mental health.
“Statistics will show that this population is going to die earlier from these illnesses than the general population with the same illnesses, because they’re not going to get diagnosis soon enough,” she said. “And even if they do get diagnosed and get access to the care, they lack the support for adhering to the treatment a lot of times.”
In 2013, one study regarding the cancer mortality rate among people with mental illnesses was published in JAMA Psychiatry, a monthly medical journal published by the American Medical Association. Researchers explored why mentally ill patients had a 30 percent higher cancer fatality rate even though their incidence of cancer was no greater than the general population.
The study compared the outcomes of psychiatric patients in western Australia with the general population, linking mental health records with cancer registrations and death records from Jan. 1, 1988, to Dec. 31, 2007.
“Although incidence is no higher than in the general population, psychiatric patients are more likely to have metastases at diagnosis and less likely to receive specialized interventions,” researchers concluded. “This may explain their greater case fatality and highlights the need for improved cancer screening and detection.”
Winston said the most vulnerable patients at New Horizons are women with serious and persistent mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder.
“When you’re dealing with hearing voices or fluctuating mood swings, it’s not on the radar to take care of your health,” she explained. “And even if you are taking care of your health to some degree, you may not know how to follow a doctor’s recommendation. It takes a lot to be able to go to chemotherapy every three weeks. You may not feel like getting there.
“I think we’re fortunate at New Horizons in that we’re probably one of the few mental health providers with an integrated care program,” she added. “We have one of our clinics where people can receive care for the physical health, as well as the mental health. We don’t actually do mammograms on site, but we have a primary care physician that works in tandem with a psychiatrist, and they will refer you out to get mammograms and to get screenings, and we do find cancers. So, then, you have a support system of case managers to help walk you on your journey to health. ”
Despite her struggle with mental disorders, King said she makes sure to get her mammogram every year. She found her first lump in her left breast 10 years ago at age 44. It was full of bacteria, but not cancerous.
“They had to biopsy four times, and drain it and pack it,” she said. “Now it’s just a little lump there, but they put a marker over it so when I go to get my mammogram, they’ll know it’s benign.”
At the Breast Cancer Awareness event, she and other women learned more about screening, early detection and resources available in the community, all in a fun environment.
They played bingo and won door prizes. They searched for lumps in fake breasts passed around the room.
The event — organized by Susan Gallagher, New Horizons director of development, marketing and community relations — also included lunch, as well as pink cupcakes, candy and other treats.
Holly Ayres, a local community educator for the American Cancer Society, showed a video about the importance of annual mammograms beginning at age 40. And she informed the group about services the organization provides to women with limited financial means.
“If you don’t have insurance or are under-insured, you can come in and have free mammograms, free paps,” she said. “And if anything comes back abnormal, we even cover diagnostics. ... We take care of you from the time that we literally touch you to the time that you’re out of treatment.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
