Retired Phenix City pastor Charles Langford dies Monday morning

2:58 Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide Pause

2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

3:12 Program raises awareness about breast cancer for women living with mental illness or addiction

1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

1:07 Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade

2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

2:03 Rev. Charles Langford talks about his book

1:38 Investigator gives gruesome details about fatal shooting on Double Churches Road

1:12 Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine