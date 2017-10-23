More Videos

    Rev. Charles Langford of Phenix City, Ala., has. recently published a book to help people understand the Bible. It is called "Rejoicing the Heart."

Rev. Charles Langford of Phenix City, Ala., has. recently published a book to help people understand the Bible. It is called "Rejoicing the Heart." Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com
Rev. Charles Langford of Phenix City, Ala., has. recently published a book to help people understand the Bible. It is called "Rejoicing the Heart." Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Retired Phenix City pastor Charles Langford dies Monday morning

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 1:40 PM

Rev. Charles Langford, former pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Phenix City, died Monday morning.

The retired Langford, 86, was featured in a story in the Ledger-Enquirer Saturday, http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/living/religion/article180187506.html, in which he talked about his latest book “Rejoicing the Heart.”

His wife of 64 years Carolyn said he just got sick “all of a sudden.”

She said funeral services will be handled by Vance Memorial Chapel in Phenix City.

His survivors include a son Joel Langford and a daughter Marcia Moss and their spouses. The Langfords have two grandchildren.

Langford spent 41 years as a pastor, working in 21 different churches.

The son of a tenant farmer, he was a graduate of Troy Teacher’s College, now Troy University.

“Charles was a Bible scholar but at the same time, a very humble saintly man,” said his good friend Ralph Morris. “Charles would like to be remembered as someone who helped everyone he could, especially, those in need. He was loved by all, whatever their age. His kind comes along once every lifetime. I feel blessed he came into mine.”

In the story Saturday, Carolyn Langford said of her husband, “He was a good pastor. Some like to preach but don’t really care about people. That is not my husband. He has true compassion for others.”

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581

