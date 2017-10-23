Columbus business leaders concerned about drugs, violence and economic development

The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce may not specialize in the intricacies of the distribution, sale and abuse of illegal drugs, but business leaders are paying attention to the impact it’s having on the city.
“We know — at least what I’ve heard from people in the community — is that much of the crime is to support drug issues, whether it be the use or the trade of drugs,” said Chamber CEO Brian Anderson.
It’s a big concern for the entire city, he explained, and could negatively impact efforts for more job creation.
“We just had a group of site selection consultants in town to kind of grade us on how we do in the economical development arena,” said Anderson. “... They gave us all good, high marks in many, many areas, and then turned around and basically said, ‘Your crime numbers, if anybody does research on your community based on what they can get off the Internet, you could get d-listed for projects because your crime number is so high.
“That was a wake-up call for the business community, that not only is this hurting families, hurting individuals, creating law enforcement and cost-to-city type of concerns, now we also know the numbers themselves could negatively impact our ability to recruit companies and more jobs to the community,” he said. “So we have to work on it if we’re going to be competitive.”
Anderson provided data that the Chamber collected as part of its Regional Prosperity Initiative, the precursor to Columbus 2025. The information was derived from FBI uniform crime reports for the year 2015.
“The overall crime rate in Columbus, GA is 79 percent higher than the average of crimes committed in Georgia,” according to the information. “It is also 113 percent higher than the national average. When it comes to violent crimes, Columbus, GA shows a crime rate that is 47 percent higher than the Georgia average. The crime rate is also 49 percent higher than the national average. When it comes to property crimes, Columbus, GA is shown to be 83 percent higher than the Georgia average and 123 percent higher than the national average.”
The number of total year-over-year crimes decreased by 13 percent that year, but Columbus was safer than only 21 percent of cities in Georgia and 11 percent of cities across the United States. In Columbus, a person had a one in 17 chance of becoming a victim of any crime.
Anderson said the the total Part I crimes have decreased since 2008, from 15,430 to 10,571 in 2016. But the number is still too high, he said, and violent crime has become a particular concern in recent years.
The number of homicides dropped from 30 to 13 from 2008 to 2009, then increased to 15 in 2010, 17 in 2011, 22 in 2013. It dropped to 17 in 2015, and then spiked to 23 in 2016. So far, in 2017, Columbus has had 33 homicides, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan. Columbus police say there have been 27 murders.
Maj. Gil Slouchick told the Ledger-Enquirer that at least 33 percent of the homicides so far this year are drug-related, and the number would be significantly higher if police had more information about many of the incidents.
Anderson said the topic surfaced at the last Chamber meeting, where board members spent half the time discussing the issue. Two dominant opinions emerged — One focusing on the shortage of police officers to address the problem, the other on the need for more employment opportunities, educational initiatives and stronger families.
Columbus 2025 does not address drug-related crime specifically, but it’s mixed into the overall baseline of what’s happening in the community, Anderson explained. He believes job-training, educational initiatives, greater access to employment and economic development, are all a part of the solution. And he’s a proponent of criminal justice reform that gives ex-offenders a second chance.
“So going forward it has become a more elevated conversation among the Chamber board, Columbus 2025, across business leadership,” he said. “We’re having conversations trying to figure out what’s going on, where can efforts be made, and who’s supposed to do it.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
