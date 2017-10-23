Columbus business leaders concerned about drugs, violence and economic development

More Videos 2:58 Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide Pause 1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 3:12 Program raises awareness about breast cancer for women living with mental illness or addiction 1:07 Like parades? Take 60 seconds and watch CSU's homecoming parade 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help. Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help. Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

Alva James-Johnson ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com