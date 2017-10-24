Looking to travel the skies? Delta is hiring over 1,000 new flight attendants

Delta Air Lines is in the midst of hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants, according to multiple Atlanta media reports.
According to Delta’s job listings, applicants should be at least 21-years-old by Jan. 1, 2018, have a high school degree or GED and be willing to work flexible hours. New hires will have to complete eight weeks of training in Atlanta, during which time hires will receive a training wage, some meals and lodging for out-of-towners.
Interested applicants can watch Delta’s new online mini-series “Earning our Wings” to see what training is all about, according to a news release from Delta. The series will be 10 episodes showcasing five new hires as they go through training in Atlanta.
Delta received over 150,000 applications last year for about 1,200 flight attendant jobs, according to the release. The company chose less than one percent of the 35,000 video interviews it reviewed and 6,000 in-person interviews. Needless to say, the competition is stiff.
Applicants who have held a role ensuring the safety or care of others, such as a teacher, nurse, lifeguard or coach, will have an edge over the competition, according to the job listing.
If you speak another language fluently, you’re in luck. Applicants may be qualified for the “Language of Destination” flight attendant role, which comes with additional pay and responsibilities.
Delta said the average flight attendant makes around $25,000 per year “with an opportunity to earn more depending upon schedule.” Benefits include health and insurance coverage, 401(k) with company match, a profit-sharing program and worldwide travel privileges.
If you’re wanting to have a leg up on the competition, make sure to study current events, Delta’s financial situations and its people, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Candidates should also represent Delta’s core values of “honesty, integrity, respect, perseverance and service,” Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant told the AJC.
“Having a genuinely positive attitude and warm gracious smile goes a long way,” Durrant said.
The move to hire over 1,000 flight attendants isn’t unexpected. The AJC reported Delta CEO Ed Bastian told President Donald Trump earlier this year the company plans to hire 25,000 people over the next five years across various roles.
