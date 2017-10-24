‘We grieve with those who are victims’: Faith leaders join fight against drugs, violence

Rabbi Beth Schwartz sees the nexus between drugs and violence as part of a bigger problem that Columbus needs to address.
“... People turn to drugs for lots of reasons, not just for physical pain, but emotional pain and spiritual pain,” said Schwartz, the faith leader at Temple Israel on Wildwood Avenue. “And there are a lot of connections between aspects of our popular culture that turn out to be obstacles in responding to the drug problem - emphasis on immediate gratification, emphasis on taking a pill to solve your problem rather than working through it; and in many communities, if something goes wrong, it’s not your problem, somebody should pay, and it’s not you.”
Schwartz said those attitudes spill into the streets when a community is unhealthy, and it does no good to try to hide the problem in the shadows.
That’s why she has joined an effort among local clergy to draw more attention to the issue.
In September, the group drafted a letter calling for all faith-based organizations to take time in their services, the weekend of Oct. 27 to 29, to seek spiritual intervention for violence that plagues the city.
“If you, like many of us and other citizens of Columbus, have been concerned at the amount and frequency of crime in our community, we ask that you continue to read this letter and then join us as we try to bring a healing to the hearts in our community,” the letter reads. “Why are we doing this? Because our hearts are heavy and we grieve with those who are victims, and we grieve for those who may be caught up in the injury and antagonism that we are experiencing in our community. Because we know that, together, we can call on our Lord and he will hear our prayer.”
Schwartz said the effort is the brainchild of Councilor Judy Thomas who reached out to local clergy at a recent Rotary meeting, asking them to help address the growing crime problem. Other clergy who signed the letter were: the Rev. Robert Beckum, of St. Luke United Methodist Church; the Rev. Jimmy Elder, of First Baptist Church; the Rev. Grace Burton-Edwards, of St. Thomas Episcopal Church; the Rev. Charles Hasty, Jr., of Grace Presbyterian Church; the Rev. Adrian Chester, of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church, the Rev. Reggie Williams, of South Columbus United Methodist Church and the Rev. Don Wilhite, pastor emeritus at Calvary Christian Church.
“It may be as simple as a special prayer, special music, or it may be the entire service, but whatever you choose to do, we ask that you emphasize with your congregation the power that we believe we as a faith community have to solve this community dilemma,” the clergy wrote to other faith groups. “We are guided by Leviticus 19:18: ‘Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.’ And we are also guided by John 13:34: ‘A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.’”
Columbus has had 33 homicides so far this year, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan. Columbus police officials say there have been 27 murders, and about 33 percent of them have been drug-related. Authorities believe the percentage would be much higher if police had more information.
Last month, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, participated in a procession of hearses through the city to denounce the violence. The event was held in partnership with local funeral homes.
Hasty, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, said he’s scheduled to attend a meeting with a group of local clergy organized by the Rev. Johnny Flakes, of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, to address the crime issue.
“We’ve had just this string of unfortunate killings,” Hasty said. “Within the last few months, the number of homicides in the community eclipsed the total number for the entire year last year, and it just seems to be accelerating.
Hasty said there needs to be a response from all segments of the city, but particularly pastoral leadership. He said it’s important that the community not become numb to a drug culture that leads people to resort to violence when settling disputes, wreaking havoc on vulnerable neighborhoods.
And the drug epidemic is not just in black communities, he pointed out. It affects people of all races and socioeconomic backgrounds. He used the opioid/Heroin national epidemic as an example.
“The drug culture has permeated the whole fabric of this region, from top to bottom,” he said. “It’s not a black or white issue. It’s not a rich or poor issue. It’s an issue that affects all of us.”
“ So, we’re calling for everyone to come together in prayer.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
