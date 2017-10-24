Police say man robbed house, car at different locations

Police in Auburn, Ala., say a 20-year-old man broke into both a car and a house to steal items.
According to an official report, arrested Monday on three felony warrants was Jeremy French Peters of Auburn.
He was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, burglary third degree and theft of property second degree.
The police report says around 4 a.m. Sunday, an Auburn police officer was conducting a routine security check of a closed convenience store in the 4100 block of Moores Mill Road and observed a suspicious individual outside the business.
The office contacted the subject, Peters, and placed him under arrest on a charge of public intoxication.
Police say further investigation into the incident revealed Peters was responsible for entering a 2006 GMC Sierra truck that was parked at the business and taking property.
Police say it was also discovered that Peters had forced entry into a residence in the 3000 block of Lee Road 10 and stole electronic devices, just prior to being contacted at the convenience store.
Arrest warrants were obtained and executed while he was incarcerated in the Lee County Jail.
