Local

DIRECTV subscribers can see World Series online at Fox Sports GO

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 5:41 PM

On Sept. 21, the satellite television company DIRECTV dropped Columbus television station WXTX- Fox54 from its lineup after contract negotiations broke down.

WXTX is an affiliate of the Fox Broadcasting Company on which the 2017 World Series will air beginning Tuesday night.

Teams in the World Series are the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

WXTX is owned by American Spirit Media but under a shared service agreement, WTVM manages the operation of the station other than advertising sales.

WTVM vice president/general manager Holly Steuart suggested that DIRECTV subscribers may still see the baseball classic by going online to Fox Sports GO and using their DIRECTV password.

“I believe that is the best option,” Steuart said.

Also with an HDTV antenna, WXTX may be seen over the air.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

