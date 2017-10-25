Around Town: Did you know......?

▪ The biggest thing a blue whale can swallow is a grapefruit. . .its throat is about the size of a dinner plate.
▪ The first couple to be shown in bed together on prime time TV were Fred and Wilma Flintsone
▪ Vending machines kill four times as many people as sharks.
▪ “The Guinness Book of Records” holds the record for being the book most often stolen from public libraries.
▪ The glue on Israeli postage is certified kosher.
▪ The Great Wall of China cannot be seen from the moon.
▪ A dolphin’s skin is shed and replaced every two hours to maximize streamlining.
▪ The U.S. is the only country in the world to have been officially accused of biological warfare.
▪ Early New England settlers considered lobsters barely edible. When storms blew them on to the beach, farmers used them for animal feed or fertilizer and served them as food to prisoners only.
▪ The world’s most popular fruit is the mango.
▪ Harvey Weinstein has been thanked 12 times at the Oscars-once more than God.
▪ Cheese is the most shoplifted in the U.K.
▪ You are more likely to die over Christmas than at any other time of year.
▪ Chocolate milk was once used in the U.K. for medicinal purposes.
▪ There is enough concrete in the Hoover Dam to build a road across the U.S. from coast to coast.
▪ The car in the world’s first fatal traffic accident was moving at 4 mph.
▪ One hundred twenty-seven trees are chopped down every day to make enough toilet paper for everyone on the planet.
▪ The chainsaw began life as a surgical instrument used in a procedure that widened the pelvis to assist in childbirth.
▪ There is only one stop sign in the whole of Paris.
▪ Ninety-nine percent of the Earth’s gold is inside its core.
▪ Goats have rectangular pupils.
▪ A pencil has the potential to draw a line 38 miles long.
▪ According to mathematicians in Sweden, there are 177,146 possible ways to tie a tie. (Who funded this research?)
▪ Police cars in Dubai can go 267 mph.
▪ Ninety-five percent of U.S. avocados can be traced to a single tree planted in 1926.
▪ Five percent of cats are allergic to humans.
▪ More wine is drunk per head in Vatican City than in any other country on Earth.
▪ The NASA Vehicle Assembly Building is so vast that it has its own weather, including rain clouds.
▪ You’re not stuck in traffic, you are traffic.
▪ Half of all Americans live within 50 miles of their birthplace.
▪ The air quality of Mumbai is so bad, it’s equivalent to smoking 2 and one-half packs of cigarettes a day.
▪ You’d be better off surviving a grenade on land rather than underwater. Your lungs would collapse if an explosion went off near you underwater.
▪ There are 18.6 million vacant homes in America. There are 3.1 million homeless people.
▪ Seventy-eight percent of NFL players are bankrupt two years after finishing their careers.
▪ German Chocolate Cake is actually American. The cake got its name from its creator, Sam German.
▪ Honey is the only food that doesn’t spoil.
▪ Popping your knuckles isn’t necessarily bad for you. One researcher popped the knuckles of one hand for 60 years but not the other and found no discernible difference in the amount of arthritis between the two of them at the end of his experiment.
▪ If you put a can of Diet Coke in water, it floats. Regular Coca-Cola sinks.
▪ Your fingernails grow faster in cold weather.
▪ In Shakespeare's time, mattresses were secured on bed frames by ropes. When you pulled on the ropes the mattress tightened, making the bed firmer to sleep on. Hence the phrase. . ."goodnight, sleep tight."
▪ By the time a glass of champagne goes flat, two million bubbles will have popped.
▪ Napoleon, Mussolini and Hitler were all scared of cats.
▪ Shirley Temple always had exactly 56 curls in her hair
▪ Smallpox does not exist anywhere on Earth except in a laboratory.
▪ Barbie has a last name. Her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. (No word on Ken.)
