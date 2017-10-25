LaGrange police chief now leads international law enforcement leadership organization

The chief of police in LaGrange, Ga. is now president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Lou Dekmar was sworn in as leader of the IACP Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pa.
The IACP has 30,000 member from 150 countries.
Ablut 15,000 members attended the annual conference.
According to a press release, after he took office Dekmar announced initiatives for the coming year including continuing the One Mind Campaign focusing on protecting at-risk adults.
He also talked about something new, the TRUST initiative, the goal of which, is to provide support and resources for police leaders who must engage with communities that carry the mistrust of the past into the present.
