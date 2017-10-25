Colorful new sculpture unveiled at CSU downtown campus

The new Frank Brown Hall on Columbus State University’s downtown Columbus campus got a touch of color Wednesday when the university accepted a new sculpture.
“Fall Line,” a colorful six-piece aluminum work by Colorado artist Pard Morrison, was unveiled in an afternoon ceremony.
“Sculpture, in a sense, is this activation of space,” Morrison said. “Unlike a painting on a wall, it is expected that you encounter it in the round. What I was trying to do is activate both courtyards and the interior of the building. And I was also thinking about the river and how it runs parallel to this installation.”
The placement of Morrison’s work inside and outside Frank Brown Hall works, the artist said. It is between the new building constructed for the university’s nursing school and the 1930-era historic Columbus Ledger-Enquirer building that was renovated.
“I think the marriage of this new building is pretty incredible with the old building,” Morrison said. “I think of my work as a kind of combination of old painterly qualities and school of thought as far as painting goes and contemporary minimalist sculpture. With the architecture speaking, we have the new and the old in with my work as well.”
W.C. Bradley Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Marc R. Olivié, a trustee for the Columbus State University Foundation, spoke on the importance of public art to a community.
“Public art is a key factor in creating a unique and vibrant destination, and creating a community that brings people together,” Olivié told the nearly 100 people who attended the ceremony. “Columbus already has a lot of public art. It is becoming, truly, a key feature of what Columbus is.
“Why is this important? Public art makes the place where we live, where we play, where we work more attractive. And it makes it more beautiful.”
It also demonstrates a sense of community, Olivié said.
“It demonstrates that the people who live in the community care about the community, and care about making this community a better place,” Olivié said. “It enhances the quality of life in a way a museum cannot because it captures the passerby who just sees it when he or she walks through the city.”
The piece starts in the northern courtyard, moves through the lobby and into a southern courtyard. All six pieces are fabricated out of 3/16th-inch aluminum sheets, Morrison said. All of the wielding is done in Morrison’s Colorado Springs studio.
“The pigmentation and firing process is a process I have come up with,” said Morrison, as he stood in the midst of three pieces in the inner courtyard. “Every color is a separate firing. These pieces behind me are probably 14 to 16 colors and they are all fired separately in a giant industrial oven. It is a very industrial process and made to be outdoors.”
Morrison has recently completed a 30-foot piece that was installed in a lake in front of the United States embassy in the Hague.
The piece is entitled the “Fall Line” and pays homage to the Chattahoochee River, Morrison said.
The committee that selected Morrison included Hannah Israel, gallery director and professor of art at CSU; Dr. Jonathan F. Walz, director of curatorial affairs and curator of American art at the Columbus Museum; and Will Barnes, partner at Barnes Gibson Partners Architects, the firm that designed Brown Hall.
The artwork was completely funded by private donors who have asked to remain anonymous.
Morrison drove the six pieces from Colorado Springs to Columbus this week. The work was installed by Morrison.
Morrison, 42, knows his work will be open to interpretation by those who view it.
“Any interpretation of art is a wonderful thing,” he said. “Once people start getting excited and a dialog is created, I think it’s great. What somebody brings to the table looking at my artwork may be completely different to what I anticipated when I created the piece. But that’s fine. It’s public art. You can’t deny that it’s not public art.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments