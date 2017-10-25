‘These young men are trapped’ The connection between drugs, violence and felony records

What does a young man do if he wants to escape a life of crime?
After writing this week’s first Red Ribbon story about drugs and violence, I received an email from a local landlord who says many of his tenants are stuck in that predicament.
“Not a week goes by that I don’t hear a young man say he wants out but his criminal record (background check) won’t allow,” the email read. “Plea deals. It is a BARBARIC practice in hiring that forces these young men down that path. One mistake and it’s over. Can’t get a job.”
“I’m taking one to an attorney next week to see what deal he can get to turn himself in,” he continued. “THE REAL STORY IS THESE YOUNG MEN ARE TRAPPED IN IT. THEY DONT WANT TO DO IT.”
Stacey Jackson is a local defense attorney who represents many defendants accused of violent and drug-related crimes. He said what the landlord described is not unusual.
“I’ve had clients that have had convictions that may be over 10, 15 years old, but they still cannot be gainfully employed because they have a felony on their record,” he said. “ ... I have former clients call all the time, and they say, ‘Mr. Jackson, if you know anyone who would be willing to hire me with a felony, please let me know.’ ”
“ ‘I’ve done my resume. I’ve gone back to school,’ ” Jackson said individuals tell him. “ ‘I’ve done everything I know to do to rehabilitate myself. But I cannot find a job that pays a decent salary with a felony on my record.’ ”
Jackson said he gets those calls almost daily, and most people do what they have to do to survive.
When asked about the connection between drugs and violence that we’re seeing in the community, he said the problem exists across the state and nation, and not just Columbus.
“Anytime you have the illegal drug trade, presumably it’s going to encompass some level of violence, unfortunately, because obviously the individuals that get involved in that type of activity, normally the purpose is for money,” he said. “And with any type of business venture, you’re going to have competitors, whether that’s legal business, or illegal business. Just like you’ve got the Apple iPhone, you’ve got the Samsung Galaxy. They’re competitors. So regardless of being an illegal type of transaction or business, you’re going to have individuals jockeying for positions.”
But socioeconomic circumstances are a big factor, he added quickly, and unemployment continues to be a problem.
“When you have a certain group of people who may be disenfranchised or have a lack of economic opportunities, some of those individuals gravitate toward the illegal trade or drug transaction.” he said. “You’ve got to look at not only the violent aspect of it, but you have to also look at why it’s even there.”
Alva James-Johnson
