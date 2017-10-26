Around Town:

Final Farmers Market
The Midland Community Farmers Market wraps up a successful 4th season this Saturday with an extra-big market day. More than 50 vendors will be on hand selling fresh produce, local honey, homemade pickles, jams and jellies, baked goods, arts and crafts and more. The market is free to the public and is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the corner of Garrett and Warm Springs Road in Midland, Ga. Visit www.MidlandMarket.org for additional information.
Hope Harbour Yard Sale
Edgewood Presbyterian Church is hosting a charity yard sale for Hope Harbour in the church’s fellowship hall, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Expect to find low prices on a variety of items including new items (with tags). There will be directional signage for the yard sale as you enter the church parking lot located at 3617 Macon Road. Hope Harbour is the agency that provides support and services to victims of domestic violence in the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Court. Proceeds will be designated for the victims it serves. Email Kathie Chism at katdchism@gmail.com for more information.
Craft Fair
The Ladies Auxiliary of Columbus will hold its annual Craft Fair November 4-5 inside St. Anne Catholic Church’s Visitation Hall. Times are 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. There will be everything from handmade scarves and jewelry, favorite team items, specialty soaps and much more. About 40 vendors are expected to participate in the Fair. Proceeds raised from vendor fees help support a variety of charities in the community, including St. Anne Community Outreach. The Ladies Auxiliary is a group that works to support the Knights of Columbus with its social and charitable events and fundraisers. For more details, go to www.stannecsg.com.
Scream on the Green
Catch the blockbuster “Wonder Woman” on a 72-foot screen at Uptown, hosted by the Chamber’s Young Professionals. Enjoy the Uptown concert and then watch the movie. Wear your Halloween best and walk across the stage for a chance at Best Costume along with prizes. Chairs and coolers are welcome, but no outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. The event is free and begins at 8 p.m. For further information, call Uptown at 706-596-0111.
Auto Auction
Fort Benning’s Auto Skills Center will auction used and abandoned vehicles, including cars, SUVs, trucks, a motorcycle and a variety of merchandise and equipment, 10 a.m. November 7. Previews will be 1-3 p.m. November 3 and November 6. The auction is open to the public. Acceptable forms of payment include cash, check, Visa, Master Card, American Express or Discover. A bank letter guaranteeing funds will be required for all individuals paying by check. All sales are final. The auction will be at the lot on the corner of Kilgore and Marchant on Fort Benning’s Main Post (look for the red brick fence). Get more information by calling 706-545-7298.
Daylily Society Meeting
The Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Society Meeting will be held Saturday, November 4 at the Columbus Hospice conference room located at 7020 Moon Road. Mr. Tim Bell, one of the most well-known daylily hybridizers, will speak on how to effectively grow beautiful daylilies. He will also auction off a number of daylilies from the 900 different daylilies he grows at the Tim Bell Daylily Garden in Sycamore, Ga. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. Get more details by calling 334-297-3063.
