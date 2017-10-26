State ends cases against teen who was with Redwine when he was killed by Columbus officer

More Videos 1:02 Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say Pause 2:49 Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 2:49 Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park 2:03 Rev. Charles Langford talks about his book 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial 2:18 Looking back: Last building at Booker T. Washington comes tumbling down 1:32 New sculpture installed and unveiled at CSU's downtown campus 2:42 Fall festival to raise money for Columbus group battling sex trafficking Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine Officer Allan Brown shot 17-year-old Christian Redwine multiple times after Redwine led Columbus police on a late-night chase into Phenix City, where the teen ran off the road with two passengers in a stolen Pontiac G-6. Police said Redwine tried to use the car to run the officer over, prompting the fatal shots. This video shows the final moments of the chase through a few minutes after the shooting. Officer Allan Brown shot 17-year-old Christian Redwine multiple times after Redwine led Columbus police on a late-night chase into Phenix City, where the teen ran off the road with two passengers in a stolen Pontiac G-6. Police said Redwine tried to use the car to run the officer over, prompting the fatal shots. This video shows the final moments of the chase through a few minutes after the shooting. Dash cam video courtesy of Russell County, Alabama authorities

