State ends cases against teen who was with Redwine when he was killed by Columbus officer

Authorities have dropped theft charges against one of two teenagers who were in the car with Christian Redwine the night a Columbus police officer fatally shot him after a chase into Phenix City.
Other, unrelated allegations against Hunter Tillis were resolved through guilty pleas resulting in his being sentenced to probation.
Charges still are pending against Hannah Wuenshel, who with Tillis was wounded Nov. 6, 2016, as Officer Allan Brown fired 21 shots into the 2006 Pontiac G-6 that Redwine was driving. Her attorney expects those also to be dismissed.
Tillis and Wuenschel, both 19 at the time, were charged with auto theft and two counts of second-degree burglary when police searching the Pontiac found property taken in car break-ins at Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center, 710 Center Street, and the Country Inn & Suites, 1720 Fountain Court.
Fred Levins, a friend of Redwine’s grandmother, had reported the Pontiac stolen around 3:30 a.m. that day when he noticed it was missing along with his car keys.
Police said Redwine later aroused suspicion when officers saw the Pontiac cruising around closed businesses near Columbus State University’s main campus on University Avenue.
When officers tried to stop the car, Redwine sped away, starting a chase that continued into downtown Columbus and crossed the 13th Street bridge into Alabama, where Phenix City police joined the pursuit.
Redwine sped west to Opelika Road, turned north onto U.S. 280 and then east onto the J.R. Allen Parkway. He was headed back toward Columbus when he took the last Phenix City exit onto Riverchase Drive, where he wrecked before Brown arrived.
Brown believed Redwine was trying to run him over when the teen shifted the car into reverse, police said. Dashboard camera video showed he emptied his pistol into the car before reloading and firing more shots.
Redwine, 17, was dead at the scene. Tillis and Wuenshel were treated for their wounds in Columbus before being released from the hospital and arrested.
In dropping the car burglary and auto theft charges against Tillis, who’s now 20 years old, prosecutors said Tillis would claim he was not with Redwine when Redwine committed the thefts. With Redwine dead, “this would make proof at trial difficult if not impossible,” they wrote.
The other charges
But Tillis still had other cases pending:
He and two others were charged with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary for breaking into a Muscogee County School District building at 4332 Rosemont Drive and setting multiple fires on April 21, 2016. After he pleaded guilty to those charges Tuesday, Judge Gil McBride sentenced him to 12 years’ probation.
A codefendant, Travis Lee Carter, 21, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years’ probation. Both he and Tillis were ordered to pay the school district $50,000 in restitution and to pay $39,563 to the Georgia School Boards Association, which insured the building.
In another case, Tillis and a second suspect were charged with theft by receiving stolen property for having a $3,000, 2004 Yamaha Raptor four-wheeler taken from Porzio Performance, 4804 Warm Springs Road, on Aug. 18, 2016.
For that, Tillis was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution. The probation is to be served at the same time as his 12 years’ probation on the arson and burglary charges in the school district case.
A codefendant, Michael Scott Richardson, 20, had an additional count of theft by receiving stolen property for having three stolen guns. He pleaded guilty Sept. 5 and was sentenced to two years’ probation.
In a third case, Tillis and John Scott Davis, 19, were charged with second-degree criminal damage to property for shooting out a woman’s windows with a BB gun on April 3, 2016.
Davis pleaded guilty Sept. 5, and was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Tillis in this case was charged also with misdemeanor simple battery for punching a man in the back of the head. His criminal damage charge was reduced to criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year’s probation on each count, though that also is to be served concurrently with his 12 years’ probation for arson and burglary.
After Redwine’s fatal shooting, Officer Brown left the police force. A Russell County grand jury reviewing the evidence cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Attorney Michael Garner, who represents Wuenshel, has said he plans to sue the city on her behalf once her criminal case is resolved.
