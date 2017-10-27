Georgia ranks in Top 5 for most sexually diseased states, CDC data says

More Videos 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning Pause 1:43 Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:49 Frank Lumpkin IV shares his vision for connecting Columbus to Interstate 14 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 1:06 Red Cross moves shelter to Civic Center as more evacuees expected to arrive 1:32 New sculpture installed and unveiled at CSU's downtown campus 0:50 Raw video: Muscogee County school bus catches fire with 9 students aboard 2:53 Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Talking about sex may not be a regular part of your doctor-patient relationship, but it should be. This can be especially true for adolescents and young adults who are disproportionately impacted by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Nearly half of all new STD cases are in young people between the ages of 15 and 24. This video discusses the importance of a healthy dialogue between youth and providers concerning their sexual health, and features CDC Epidemiologist, Elizabeth Torrone, PhD MSPH. Talking about sex may not be a regular part of your doctor-patient relationship, but it should be. This can be especially true for adolescents and young adults who are disproportionately impacted by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Nearly half of all new STD cases are in young people between the ages of 15 and 24. This video discusses the importance of a healthy dialogue between youth and providers concerning their sexual health, and features CDC Epidemiologist, Elizabeth Torrone, PhD MSPH. CDC

