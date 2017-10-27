Georgia ranks in Top 5 for most sexually diseased states, CDC data says

Men and women across the United States reported over 2 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis in 2016, making it the highest year on record for those three Sexually Transmitted Diseases.
According to the annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report by the Center for Disease Control, the majority of these new cases were chlamydia.
A ranking published by BackgroundChecks.org using the new CDC data puts Georgia at no. 4 for most sexually diseased.
The free public background site used the data on rate of incidents per 100,000 people for the two most common STDs: gonorrhea and chlamydia. It then used the results to compile the rankings.
Other states in the top 10 include: Alaska (no.1), Mississippi (no. 2.), Louisiana (no. 3), New Mexico (no. 5), North Carolina (no. 6), South Carolina (no. 7), Arkansas (no. 8), Delaware (no. 9) and Oklahoma (no. 10). Alabama comes in not too far out of the top 10 at no. 11.
BackgroundChecks.org reports Vermont as the lowest ranked state for STDs.
“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond.”
Syphilis rates increased by almost 18 percent from 2015 to 2016, the CDC said. More than 600 cases of congenital syphilis were also reported in 2016, resulting in more than 40 deaths and severe health complications among newborns.
Gonorrhea also increased among men and women, with men seeing the largest increase of diagnoses from 2015 to 2016 at 22 percent.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
