Local

Here’s when LaGrange is celebrating Halloween

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 27, 2017 10:00 AM

The City of LaGrange will celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 and is holding events this weekend leading up to the big day.

Unless neighborhoods designate their own day for Halloween, it will be celebrated on Oct. 31, according to a release from the City of LaGrange.

On Saturday, Downtown LaGrange will host the 27th Annual Chili Cook Off and Trick or Treating event at Sweetland Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants can register for a costume contest from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The contest will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trick-or-treating will follow the contest at 2 p.m. from 3 p.m. in the parking lot by the west gate.

The Chili Cook Off will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tasting tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch

    Barbecue and historic preservation were on the lunch menu Thursday when Historic Columbus showed off a restoration project in Columbus' Waverly Terrace Historic District. The Preservation Pick-Up event featured lunch from Clearview BBQ and the opportunity to tour the project, a house at 2909 10th Avenue that the Historic Columbus Foundation purchased earlier this year following a devastating fire. Historic Columbus is currently stabilizing the circa 1915 house and hope to find a purchaser who will fully restore the property. Here's a quick look at the current status of the restoration.

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch 1:43

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch
Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

View More Video