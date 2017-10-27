Here’s when LaGrange is celebrating Halloween

The City of LaGrange will celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 and is holding events this weekend leading up to the big day.
Unless neighborhoods designate their own day for Halloween, it will be celebrated on Oct. 31, according to a release from the City of LaGrange.
On Saturday, Downtown LaGrange will host the 27th Annual Chili Cook Off and Trick or Treating event at Sweetland Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can register for a costume contest from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The contest will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Trick-or-treating will follow the contest at 2 p.m. from 3 p.m. in the parking lot by the west gate.
The Chili Cook Off will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tasting tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
