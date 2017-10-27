Driving too fast on I-185? Columbus Council considers plans to reduce speed limit

City officials are requesting a traffic study by the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine if the speed limit on Interstate 185 from J.R Allen Parkway to Victory Drive should be reduced.
On Tuesday, Columbus Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution authorizing City Manager Isaiah Hugley to pursue the matter.
“Back in 2010, it was increased from 55 mph to 65 mph,” said Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin, who presented the resolution in Hugley’s absence. “But because of many of the collisions that happened in that area, they’re now looking to do a speed study to determine what level of reduction is needed.”
Before voting in favor of the resolution, Councilor Bruce Huff asked whether the possibility of reducing it to 60 mph was being considered.
City Engineering Director Donna Newman said it could be lower and the GDOT would do a study to determine the appropriate speed.
“I hope the study reveals that 55 is extremely slow trying to move traffic from J.R. Allen Parkway,” said Huff in response to her remarks. “But if 65 is too quick, I hope they come up with maybe 60 so we can get people through.”
Newman added: “I understand, but there are also some safety concerns with the number of exits that are on 185 and how they back up sometimes. It would help when we get improvements at some of these interchanges.”
Councilor Judy Thomas asked who requested that the study be done. Newman said Councilor Mike Baker asked that it should be considered. She said GDOT has the authority to set the appropriate speed, but it has to be adopted into the city ordinance by council to be enforced.
Baker said the highway cuts through the heart of his district all the way from Airport Thruway to Macon Road and the speed there just doesn’t work.
“The residents came to me, but they had already been to the DOT,” he said. “... And the DOT said they were already aware of the issue because they’d been tracking stats.”
Councilor Glenn Davis said it’s his understanding that most of the collisions occurred between Manchester and Macon Road.
Newman said there also have been crashets at Buena Vista and St. Mary’s roads.
“That may help, and there’s probably going to be a recommendation, but I don’t know if that’s the only fix in that area,” said Davis, referring to the speed study. “That is a really bad section of highway right there. There’s no way around it.”
Newman said GDOT also is looking into paving conditions, the drainage system, asphalt and signal improvements.
“They’re looking at it comprehensively,” she said. “This is just one of the things because of the speed of traffic coming through there, the congestion and all these other issues.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
