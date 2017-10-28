Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Oct. 21-27

1. 19-year-old proposes adding a major interstate in Columbus. Councilors support the idea: Imagine a major interstate running through Columbus, spurring economic development, prosperity and connecting military installations along the way. That’s the scenario that 19-year-old Frank Lumpkin IV presented to Columbus Council Tuesday, while making a pitch for Columbus to be connected to a major interstate that will run from Meridian, Texas, to Augusta.
2. Chef Jamie Keating says ‘we are not going anywhere’ after losing RiverMill lease: An oversight caused Columbus Chef Jamie Keating to miss a deadline that triggered the end of his lease as the management and catering company for a popular event center. The Hospital Authority of Columbus ended its lease for RiverMill Event Centre, a business Keating started 11 years ago, when he failed to notify the landlord of his intentions to renew the lease, Keating said Wednesday night.
3. Teen killed on Henson Drive had ‘money on his head from gang members,’ police say: The 18-year-old who was killed on Henson Drive was allegedly involved in the deadly August shooting that occurred weeks before on Wickam Drive, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Tremaine Taylor was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Aug. 31 in the 400 block of Henson Drive.
4. Great Wolf Lodge sets opening date, discount deal for indoor water park: There’s still plenty of work to accomplish, but Great Wolf Lodge Georgia, under construction in LaGrange, Ga., just north of Columbus, said Thursday it is now accepting reservations for its opening starting May 31. “In many ways, Great Wolf Lodge of Georgia is our most ambitious step in designing the next-generation Great Wolf.”
5. Police: Woman drives Honda into Chattahoochee River: A woman drove a Honda into the Chattahoochee River early Sunday afternoon. She was rescued from the car by a member of Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The car went into the water just north of the Dillingham Street Bridge, close to the zipline tower.
