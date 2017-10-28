Forgotten veterans remembered with columbarium project at Riverdale Cemetery

Riverdale Cemetery was abuzz with activity Saturday as volunteers worked on a columbarium for fallen veterans, a memorial walkway and garden at the historic cemetery on Victory Drive.
The new brick building at 1000 Victory Drive is expected to add 700 spaces for the cremains of veterans in Columbus, said Pat Biegler , director of Public Works and coordinator of a joint effort with volunteers from the city and The Mission Continues, a non-profit organization that empowers veterans. Dedication for the building is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, a day before Veterans Day.
The idea to replace the columbarium at Porterdale Cemetery came about two years ago for Biegler, the daughter of a World War II B-17 gunner and who was married to a Marine. She realized many of the indigent burials and cremations were for veterans with no one to care for them.
“I very much felt that many of those people were homeless or indigent because of their service,” she said. “I wanted to do something about that.”
Support for the idea was slow and tough going for more than a year. Although the Public Works staff doesn’t usually build buildings, many veterans and others came together and constructed the building without any drawings and plans, she said. “They have put their heart and soul in this to make this happen,” she said.
She recognized Hai M. Clay, the leader of 1st Platoon of The Mission Continues, to keep the project moving. “I was here two days ago and a guy was down on his knees to put pavers in place,” she said. “We have The Mission Continues person hauling bricks so he didn’t have to get up. The partnership has been beautiful.”
Clay said the platoon is full of people with all kinds of skills. He found some bricklayers after learning the project needed their help. “I said I have somebody that can do that,” he said. “That is how we got together.”
This is the first project for 1st Platoon of The Mission Continues and Public Works. “We are telling them that we don’t have all the funds for a project,” said Clay, a retired Army captain with 26 years of service. “If you can come up with the funds, we have the manpower.”
A week ago, the organization officially became part of the national organization with more than 17,000 members. The national organization wouldn’t give Columbus a platoon at first but changed its mind. “They said ‘where are all these people coming from?’ ” Clay said. “A year and half later, they said we are going to give you a platoon, because so many people in Columbus want to help the community.”
Stewart Williams, the city impact manager, said Columbus joins the 2nd and 3rd Platoon in Atlanta in the state. “I’m very impressed with the first official project,” he said.
Biegler said she doesn’t have a total for the project yet but estimates it may reach $30,000 to $40,000 — relatively inexpensive when you think about the 700 burials for cremains, the ashes of a cremated person. The city also has received donations for the project.
To raise money for the maintenance and other needs, Biegler said engraved pavers will be available for $75 each. “We are hoping to sell about 7,000, and that will pay for all construction and what was donated,” she said. “It will allow us to have funds to maintain, improve and if it fills up, we’ve got space to build a second one.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a paver may stop by the Public Works office at 602 11th Ave. or call 706-225-4680.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments