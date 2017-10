This photo shows a tree downed in the Overlook neighborhood of Columbus by high winds from Tropical Storm Irma on Sept. 11. On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that a tropical storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall this weekend as a low-level hurricane along the Florida Panhandle, between Pensacola and Panama City Beach. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com