Russell, Lee among Alabama counties under frost advisory

Several Alabama counties have been placed under a frost advisory by the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. EDT.
Among the local counties affected are Russell, Lee, Chambers, Macon, Randolph, and Quitman.
A frost advisory means frost is expected.
Sensitive plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Low temperatures in the mid 30s are expected Monday morning.
While the air temperature will remain just above freezing, temperatures at ground level may reach the freezing point, allowing a brief period of frost to form.
