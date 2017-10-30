ALEA officials: Wetumpka man drowns in Coosa River

A Wetumpka man died Sunday afternoon after an incident below Jordan Dam.
George Ziegler, 42, was pronounced dead around 3 p.m. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said he fell into the Coosa River below Jordan Dam and drowned.
His body was recovered near the area where he fell in. Ziegler was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.
No further details are available at this time while ALEA Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
