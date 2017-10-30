Local

ALEA officials: Wetumpka man drowns in Coosa River

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 7:59 AM

A Wetumpka man died Sunday afternoon after an incident below Jordan Dam.

George Ziegler, 42, was pronounced dead around 3 p.m. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said he fell into the Coosa River below Jordan Dam and drowned.

His body was recovered near the area where he fell in. Ziegler was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.

No further details are available at this time while ALEA Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

    Zack Grimes and his mother Carman Grimes recount the day when the Muscogee County School District bus Zack was riding on caught fire.

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire
Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game 0:29

Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game
Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch 1:43

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch

View More Video