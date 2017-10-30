FILE
FILE
FILE

Local

Police looking for suspect in reported CSU Riverpark stabbing

By Lauren Gorla And Chuck Williams

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com, chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 8:27 AM

An individual was reportedly stabbed Monday morning in Columbus State University’s Riverpark deck, according to a Cougar Alert from CSU.

The individual was reportedly stabbed by a black male wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. He was last seen in the CSU Parking Deck, and his current whereabouts are unknown, according to the alert.

The injured person is not a CSU student, said Greg Hudgison, spokesman for CSU.

Activity around the Riverpark deck appeared normal around 9 a.m. with students moving freely in and out of the dorms as well as the parking deck. There was no noticeable police presence.

The Cougar Alert was sent out just before 8:15 a.m. The alerts are required to be sent out when certain crimes are reported on or near campus property, in compliance federal law. The alerts are meant to be timely and provide information on “campus safety situations,” according to the Cougar Alert.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department by dialing 911.

Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer for updates.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

    Zack Grimes and his mother Carman Grimes recount the day when the Muscogee County School District bus Zack was riding on caught fire.

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire
Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game 0:29

Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game
Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch 1:43

Local organization serves BBQ and and a side of preservation for lunch

View More Video