CSU Servant Leadership project Uptown Tree Trail to benefit Warrior Outreach

Wednesday is the deadline to help sponsor this year’s Columbus State University Servant Leadership Program’s senior project, which will benefit Warrior Outreach, a therapy ranch in Fortson for soldiers and veterans suffering from PTSD.
The project, now in its third year, allows organizations and individuals to participate in the Uptown Tree Trail. The holiday celebration, running this year from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, is a team-building exercise that decorates Christmas trees along the Broadway median in downtown Columbus and raises money for a nonprofit cause.
Last year’s CSU Servant Leadership Program seniors used the Uptown Tree Trail to raise approximately $15,000 for SafeHouse Ministries, which has various programs in Columbus to help people transition from homelessness, substance abuse or incarceration.
“This year, the Servant Leadership Program seniors hope to spend time getting to know the different families that come to Warrior Outreach and try to provide them with the best experience they can possibly have while out at the ranch.” CSU senior Brittni Morgan, a 2014 graduate of Harris County High School, said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.
Sponsorships cost $250 for a regular tree (6-7 feet), $500 for a large tree (8-9 feet) and $750 for an anchor tree (12-14 feet). To buy a tree and become a sponsor, email servantleadership@columbusstate.edu or call 706-507-8770. More information is at www.uptowntreetrail.com.
“The Uptown Tree Trail lighting is a fun event where families can come out, get to know the Uptown area, and spend some quality time together,” Morgan said.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
