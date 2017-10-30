Music promoter’s child sex exploitation trial starts despite requested delay

Stevie Porter was not ready to go to trial, but his attorney Stacey Jackson was, and Judge Gil McBride saw no legal reason to delay.
So the bizarre case of a self-styled music promoter and youth mentor charged with multiple counts of child sexual exploitation is headed to trial this week, as attorneys proceeded with jury selection Monday in Muscogee Superior Court.
Before a pool of potential jurors was ushered into the courtroom to be questioned, Porter tried to get the case delayed, telling McBride some defense witnesses had not yet been interviewed, he had not gone over any trial preparation with his attorney, and he had not reviewed the prosecution’s evidence.
He’s facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count each of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
“These are charges that will affect my life for years,” he told McBride.
“Quite old charges, too,” McBride interjected.
Porter was arrested Feb. 6, 2013, and indicted on Dec. 1, 2015.
Jackson said his office has been compiling a case file since then, including charges, transcripts, court motions, notes and possible trial arguments. “I’m prepared,” he told the judge. “I know my client feels differently.”
McBride told Porter most of the work an attorney puts into a case occurs outside the client’s presence. The judge estimated from his own experience as a lawyer that for every hour spent with a client, the counsel puts in three more.
He denied Porter’s request for a delay, or “continuance,” of at least a week.
“I have not heard a legal basis for a continuance,” McBride said, suggesting that Porter and Jackson work together as the trial proceeds.
A strange start
It’s a case that began with Porter calling police on Jan. 26, 2013 to report he had been robbed in what was then his 6832 Forrest Road home.
He said seven or eight Carver High School students beat him with a tire iron and stole $1,200 worth of electronics, including a Toshiba laptop computer and a Motorola cell phone.
Police said the teens found explicit photographs of minors on the equipment and gave it to attorney Alphonza Whitaker, the brother of Chief Assistant District Attorney Alonza Whitaker. The attorney gave it to police.
Investigators got warrants to dig through the computer files and to search Porter’s home, finding multiple images they said depicted underage subjects.
After questioning some of the juveniles, authorities alleged Porter’s home was a “party house” where he invited juveniles to drink, smoke marijuana and have sex with each other as he collected images of them without their knowledge.
Most of Porter’s accusations are based on his having those images, with all of the sexual exploitation of children charges dated Feb. 6, 2013, the day he was arrested. Nine of those listed in his indictment say he had pictures of minors exhibiting their genitals, and a 10th says he had an image of minors engaged in intercourse.
His child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes charges allege that on Dec. 7, 2012, he invited a boy younger than 16 to his home to watch pornography “with the intent to arouse and satisfy the sexual desires of said child.”
Police said Porter lured juveniles to his home partly by claiming he could help them gain success in the entertainment industry.
Porter has formed music promotion companies and organized talent shows. In a 1995 Ledger-Enquirer interview, he said he was forming the Music Industry Advancement Network to mentor young artists and help them negotiate with promoters.
On Oct. 15, 2010, he called a news conference to say he had formed “Greater Columbus Copwatch” to probe law enforcement misconduct. He was acting as a spokesman for a family who said their teen son was unjustly accused in an after-school brawl.
This past January he told the Ledger-Enquirer he had established the Greater Columbus Legal Justice & Victims’ Rights Coalition, and filed complaints against Columbus police and the district attorney’s office for mishandling the investigation into his report of teens robbing him at his home on Jan. 26, 2013.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
