Music promoter’s child sex exploitation trial starts despite requested delay

More Videos 2:12 New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening Pause 1:07 'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:04 Caretakers still searching for escaped Phenix City hog 1:52 Billy Blanchard talks about Columbus 2025 prosperity plan 2:04 Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 2:39 Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case Stevie Porter held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his ongoing case. Authorities have previously alleged that Porter ran an “ongoing criminal enterprise” at his Forrest Road home. Stevie Porter held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his ongoing case. Authorities have previously alleged that Porter ran an “ongoing criminal enterprise” at his Forrest Road home. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Stevie Porter held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his ongoing case. Authorities have previously alleged that Porter ran an “ongoing criminal enterprise” at his Forrest Road home. Ben Wright benw@ledger-enquirer.com