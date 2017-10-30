An escaped hog in Phenix City went viral. We tracked down his caretakers.

More Videos 2:04 Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire Pause 2:12 New cybersecurity center celebrates grand opening 2:14 Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 0:50 Raw video: Muscogee County school bus catches fire with 9 students aboard 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:00 Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 2:39 Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 3:30 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Caretakers still searching for escaped Phenix City hog A hog wandering through Fontaine Park last Thursday afternoon went viral over the weekend after Angela Price posted photos and videos of the large animal on her Facebook page. Eason Woods caretakers Tony Brown and Kevin Harris said they noticed the hog missing Friday evening and have been searching the Brickyard Road area for the hog. A hog wandering through Fontaine Park last Thursday afternoon went viral over the weekend after Angela Price posted photos and videos of the large animal on her Facebook page. Eason Woods caretakers Tony Brown and Kevin Harris said they noticed the hog missing Friday evening and have been searching the Brickyard Road area for the hog. Photos and videos courtesy of Angela Price lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

